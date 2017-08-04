Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Wedding Plans And Reveals She’s Saying ‘No Strippers’ To John Noble

'I’ve got pretty firm opinions on what’s OK and what’s not...'

Rachel Pilcher
Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 10:30

We’ve been buzzin’ like a hive full of bees ever since Vicky Pattison announced the seriously exciting news that she’s engaged to her beau John Noble.

And now the former Geordie Shore star has opened up about how their wedding plans are going, revealing that the pair have decided to give each other ‘three vetoes’ on the other person’s ideas - with Vicky already saying a big ‘nope’ to one particular stag do activity.

Speaking all about how the wedding plans are going so far, Vicky revealed that she’s already told John ‘no strippers’, telling The Sun on Sunday: “We’ve decided that when it comes to the wedding, we each get three vetoes on the other’s ideas. So far I’ve used up one of mine.

“John wanted to get married in a top hat and tails, and I said no, because he’s 6ft 4in, and he’d look like a giant Monopoly Man.

“But I can imagine my big ‘Nos’ will comes when he starts planning his stag do because I’ve got pretty firm opinions on what’s OK and what’s not.

I fell in love with you because you loved me when I couldn't love myself.... @johnnoblejn never leave me 💛

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

“For example, I don’t think that having a stripper is OK. Everyone else has said to me: ‘Oh, but it’s his stag do…’ But why do people lose all sense of moral compass just because they are under a stag umbrella? 

“John looking at other naked women is not OK in any capacity. It’s not about trust - I trust him 110 per cent and there’s no doubt in my mind he’s faithful. But I wouldn’t go and get a load of penises in my face, so why should he see a stripper?”

The Geordie worldie added that the beaut couple have started to scout out venues for the big day, telling The Sun: “I think it’s great we got engaged in summer - we can have an engagement party in autumn, plan in winter then get married in spring. We’re looking at venues in the North East at the moment. 

“But we have no desire to stress ourselves out. I get stressed enough in everyday life, so my relationship with John I wanted to keep stress-free and fun.

“Our wedding is about the two of us, love, romance and family. We want it quite stripped back. We won’t be having white doves, garden displays or ostentatious shows of affection. Obviously it will be glam and there will be some lovely touches.

Instagram

“But I want it to be as stress-free as possible. I’m not going to say I won’t turn into a Bridezilla, but I’m going to try and avoid it for as long as I can. Actually, if I had to call it early doors, I’d say John is more likely to be the Bridezilla of the two of us. He’s laid-back but particular about certain things. I can imagine him being more precious whereas I’m like, ‘I just want to be your wife’. He’d probably disagree though.”

We are proper buzzin' for your big day, lass - we know it's going to be absolutely mint!

