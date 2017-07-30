Vicky Pattison Reveals How She’s Changed Since Her Geordie Shore Days

Vicky Pattison has opened up about how she's changed since we all fell in love with the girl necking tequilas and gorging on pizza in Geordie Shore, and it turns out it's all been a natural progression for her.

While there's nobody on the planet quite as straight-talking and hilarious as our lass, Vicky has revealed how going into the I'm A Celebrity jungle turned out to be a significant move in both her life and career.

In an interview with Mirror Online, the 29-year-old said that fame took a lot of getting used to: "On Geordie Shore no magazines wanted me on their covers, because I wasn’t glamorous and was just always drunk eating kebabs. But then when I went in the jungle, it catapulted me. It was meteoric.

Vicky then insisted that there was never a master plan behind her decision to leave both her Geordie pals and her love of doner kebabs in the past.

"We’re under no obligation to be the same person we were five years ago or five minutes ago. I have changed. But not so people will like me on telly. I did what everyone in the world is meant to do – grow up. When I was younger I loved going out and dancing on tables, but, babe, now you couldn’t get me on a night out like that if you tried!

She clarified: "I don’t think I’m better than that lifestyle. God no. If you’re enjoying something, do it. No judgement here. I just grew up. After a while I wanted to be clean. I wanted a nice house, nice man and a nice wholesome job. Who can blame me?"

This all comes as Viks announced she's happier than ever after boyfriend John Noble got down on one knee and popped the question. Looks like our lass is all grown up.

