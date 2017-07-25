Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Viks is having way too much fun without screaming babies, thanks.

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 17:22

Vicky Pattison has revealed that she doesn't think she and John Noble will be having babies any time soon after pointing out that she's having far too much fun living a child-free lifestyle rn.

Having announced her engagement with a shiny cover on OK! Magazine, the former Geordie Shore lass has explained that the next question people tend to ask refers to if/when the procreation thing is about to happen. And she's not here for it, tbh. 

Shutting down those rumours before they even got started, Viks told the panel on Loose Women: "Kids for me are still a big question mark. I’ve always been vocal about how I’ve never really seen them in my future and John’s the same."

Admitting that her perspective could change in time, she said: "He’s never really seen kids as part of his life either but I think as our relationship has progressed, I’ve softened to a lot of stuff. This time last year, I would have never have thought I’d meet the man of my dreams and now I’m moving in."

ITV

The main crux is that Viks can't see herself putting her career to one side to become a mother: "No disrespect to anyone out there who enjoys being a housewife or enjoys being a mother but for me, I’ll always be a carer girl and John is really supportive if that and that’s why we work."

She joked: "He’s not going to have us chained to the sink popping out kids anytime soon."

Whether Vicky changes her mind in the future or not, it shouldn't come as a huge shock to hear that not every woman out there is super keen on the idea of having children. You continue doing you, Viks. 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

 

 

Latest News

We really thought these celebrity couples were in it for life

11 Celebrity Couples We Thought Were In It For Life

Kendrick Lamar Leads The 2017 VMA Nominations - Full List

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Wonder Woman 2 Is Happening

Cara De La Hoyde Has Some Words Of Wisdom For Love Island Winners Kem And Amber

Lana Del Rey Left Us in Awe at Brixton's O2 Academy

Lush's New Harry Potter Inspired Bath Bomb Will Turn Your Bath Water To Jelly

Holiday Beauty Prep That Will Give You More Time On An Inflatable Flamingo

FYI You Don't Need To Put Highlighter On Your Vagina

Charlotte Crosby Wants THIS Love Island Couple To Star On Just Tattoo Of Us

Cara Delevingne On Her Dislike Of The Modelling World: I Do Not Give A S**t What I Look Like

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Ferne McCann shows off her ever growing baby bump.

Ferne McCann Poses Up A Storm With Her Growing Baby Bump

29 SOS Skincare Products To Revive Skin After A Day In The Sun

Kylie Jenner Is Making The Bra And Sweatpants Combo A Thing

"Shockwaves Of Grief": Linkin Park Release Official Statement After Chester Bennington's Death

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About The Reality Of Cruel Trolls Attacking Her Figure

Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

Fifth Harmony Reveal New Album Title and Release Date

Charlotte Crosby Has The Perfect Cure For Love Island Withdrawals Following Kem And Amber's Win

More From Vicky Pattison

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About The Reality Of Cruel Trolls Attacking Her Figure

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals Secret Therapy Sessions After Winning I’m A Celebrity

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Defends Love Island Couples For Having Sex On TV

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Responds To Beating Beyonce's Twins To This Magazine Cover

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Vicky Pattison announces engagement to boyfriend John Noble.
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Engaged To Boyfriend John Noble: "I Was Convinced He Was About To Break Up With Me!"

Vicky Pattison snogs boyfriend John Noble as she enjoys at day at Wimbledon
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Snogs Her Boyfriend And Generally Has The Best Time Ever At Wimbledon

Vicky Pattison Gets Real About What It's Actually Like To Be Body-Shamed

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Sam Bentham Has Gone Down A *Very* Different Career Route

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

Music

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry To Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House Alongside Pete Wicks & Jemma Lucy?

Ferne McCann shows off her ever growing baby bump.
Celebrity

Ferne McCann Poses Up A Storm With Her Growing Baby Bump

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Perfect Cure For Love Island Withdrawals Following Kem And Amber's Win

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Reveals The Real Reason Behind That Split With Emma McVey