Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Vicky Pattison has revealed that she doesn't think she and John Noble will be having babies any time soon after pointing out that she's having far too much fun living a child-free lifestyle rn.

Having announced her engagement with a shiny cover on OK! Magazine, the former Geordie Shore lass has explained that the next question people tend to ask refers to if/when the procreation thing is about to happen. And she's not here for it, tbh.

Shutting down those rumours before they even got started, Viks told the panel on Loose Women: "Kids for me are still a big question mark. I’ve always been vocal about how I’ve never really seen them in my future and John’s the same."

Admitting that her perspective could change in time, she said: "He’s never really seen kids as part of his life either but I think as our relationship has progressed, I’ve softened to a lot of stuff. This time last year, I would have never have thought I’d meet the man of my dreams and now I’m moving in."

ITV

The main crux is that Viks can't see herself putting her career to one side to become a mother: "No disrespect to anyone out there who enjoys being a housewife or enjoys being a mother but for me, I’ll always be a carer girl and John is really supportive if that and that’s why we work."

She joked: "He’s not going to have us chained to the sink popping out kids anytime soon."

Whether Vicky changes her mind in the future or not, it shouldn't come as a huge shock to hear that not every woman out there is super keen on the idea of having children. You continue doing you, Viks.

