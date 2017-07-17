Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

This is why they haven't made the cut.

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 11:09

For anyone who assumed Vicky Pattison's wedding would attract the old Geordie Shore lot like a moth to the flame, the news that they're not even being invited to the ceremony might come as a bit of a shock.

Opening up about her recent engagement in OK! Magazine, the 27-year-old revealed a long list of celebs who she'd like to attend her and John Noble's nuptials - including Ferne McCann, Mario Falcone and Lorraine Kelly. 

Getty

But one group of people who shouldn't be holding their breath for a gilded invitation to land on their doorstep are her ex MTV castmembers. And Vicky's explained why her old pals just haven't made the cut this time.

I SAID YES...... @johnnoblejn I love you with all my heart and can't wait to be your wife 💍💙 #happilyeverafter all details in this week's @ok_mag!!!! Grab a copy!

When asked if we should all expect to see Scotty T downing ten Jagerbombs during her vows, Vicky replied: "No. I don't really see any of them any more and your wedding day is about the people who you're closest to."

It's fair enough really, although a small part of us would've loved the old gang to have one last hurrah before Viks settles into domestic bliss. 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

