Vicky Pattison Reveals She’s Considering Freezing Her Eggs To Prolong Her Fertility

Vicky Pattison has revealed that she’s considering freezing her eggs to “take the pressure off” having babies before she’s fully ready to commit to the experience.

The former Geordie Shore lass revealed on her new show Vicky Pattison: No Filter that she’s changed her mind about having children and is conscious about taking steps to prolong her fertility.

Instagram/vickypattison

"I have never, ever known a fella worry about having kids. But women, God, I don't know how many women I've had that conversation with," she said. "I am going to want to have kids in the next five to 10 years.

"I didn't want kids and I was adamant I didn't, but I feel like what would my future be without them? I don't want the door to close. There's options. So, I can freeze my eggs," she continued.

"I just think it’ll take a little bit of pressure off the way I'm feeling,” she said of the medical procedure. "I'd love to have children the traditional way, I'm just taking precautions."

As for her relationship with TOWIE boyfriend Ercan Ramadan, she explained: "I'm feeling super chilled this time around and am falling back in love with wellness which I think is the key – how can you expect someone to love you if you don’t love yourself?”

In an interview with The Sun, the 31-year-old added: “I know it probably sounds really sickly, but he's just so nice. I've never gone out with someone really nice before. I didn't know fellas like this existed.”

<3