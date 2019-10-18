Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Reveals She’s Considering Freezing Her Eggs To Prolong Her Fertility

"I am going to want to have kids in the next five to 10 years."

Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 10:48

Vicky Pattison has revealed that she’s considering freezing her eggs to “take the pressure off” having babies before she’s fully ready to commit to the experience. 

The former Geordie Shore lass revealed on her new show Vicky Pattison: No Filter that she’s changed her mind about having children and is conscious about taking steps to prolong her fertility. 

Instagram/vickypattison

"I have never, ever known a fella worry about having kids. But women, God, I don't know how many women I've had that conversation with," she said. "I am going to want to have kids in the next five to 10 years.

"I didn't want kids and I was adamant I didn't, but I feel like what would my future be without them? I don't want the door to close. There's options. So, I can freeze my eggs," she continued.

Sometimes not filtered... sometimes very filtered 😂😂😂😂 #balance London ✈️ Doha ✈️ Bali.... ♥️ Here we go... (jumper is @nastygal)

"I just think it’ll take a little bit of pressure off the way I'm feeling,” she said of the medical procedure. "I'd love to have children the traditional way, I'm just taking precautions."

As for her relationship with TOWIE boyfriend Ercan Ramadan, she explained: "I'm feeling super chilled this time around and am falling back in love with wellness which I think is the key – how can you expect someone to love you if you don’t love yourself?”

He’s been threatening to post this for ages so I thought I’d get in there before him... 😂😩😍 But seriously I wouldn’t mind if he did because I love this picture... (I’m pleased it’s not a video as he swears I was drooling and snoring too mind... 😂😍) But in a world where people only post the most glamorous pictures, the most posed photos and the most filtered images in a bid to show the world how happy and I’m love they are... I feel like for me, actually this is real happiness, perfect imperfection ♥️ Sleep has always been a problem for me (you know I whinge about it all the bloody time) but I’m his arms, not only am I relaxed, I’m so inhibited that I’m flat out snoring like a wilder-beast having the deepest snooze of me life 😂😂😂 So here I am- in my happy place, in @ercan_ram ‘s ‘nook’, snug as a bug in a rug and truly feeling content. I love you Mr, and I’m gutted to be leaving you again after just one night together but I can’t wait for the next couple months and all the lovely things we have planned together. You’re the best, even if you take pictures of my double chin when I’m asleep- you toerag. 😂😍♥️😴
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

In an interview with The Sun, the 31-year-old added: “I know it probably sounds really sickly, but he's just so nice. I've never gone out with someone really nice before. I didn't know fellas like this existed.”

<3

Vicky Pattison Reveals She's Considering Freezing Her Eggs To Prolong Her Fertility
