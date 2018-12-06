Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has made it clear which man has her back at the moment, and it's none other than her TOWIE pal Pete Wicks.

The lass gave us an insight into their friendship over on Instagram, revealing that he's the only man she can count on atm.

Play the video to see Holly Hagan open up about her skin struggles...

Alongside an adorbs selfie, Vicky wrote: "Legit the only man I can count on atm... 😂😍 Love ya [Pete Wicks] even if you are prettier than me!"

And the lass shared another snap of the equally stunning reality stars with another hilarious caption.

Instagram/VickyPattison

"I'm the one on the right hand side in this picture btw... other side is my pal Pete who's a man... 😂😍 ! Just in case anyone was struggling to tell us apart! Love ya petal!" she wrote.

To be fair, we were struggling to decide who's long brown locks are more luscious.

Instagram/VickyPattison

Buuut at least Vicks made it very, very easy to see that she is on absolute fire right now when she took to the app to share a saucy dressing gown shot.

The babe took us to cleavage city when she snapped a mirror pic in her Park Plaza hotel room.

Instagram/VickyPattison

Is it hot in here, or is it just us?

Don't forget to watch Vicky's old radgie pals on Geordie Shore Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV!