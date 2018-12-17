Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Reveals What It Was Like Filming John Noble Breakup For Reality Show

The former Geordie Shore lass unintentionally documented her heartbreak.

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 11:39

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison was supposed to be filming a TV show documenting her wedding to her ex-fiancé, John Noble.

But instead, the lass found herself documenting their breakup when she split with him due to his actions with another woman on holiday in Dubai.

Play the video to watch Chloe Ferry fume at trolls for calling her 'ugly' daily...

And now Vicky has dished on exactly what it was like having the split caught on camera, revealing that it was "therapeutic."

As reported by the Sunderland Echo, Vicky said: "The filming process has actually been therapeutic for me."

Instagram/VickyPattison

The lass hopes the show will resonate with others who have gone through a similar experience: "I hope that anyone who has been hurt in a relationship will be able to relate to me when watching the show."

Vicky has hit out at incorrect stories circulating about the split, and it sounds like she's keen to show people the truth of what actually happened.

Instagram/VickyPattison

"I want people to see the real me and my real emotions, so they can understand the truth behind the headlines," she said.

She added that while she was certainly "heartbroken," she wants people to see first hand all of the many different emotions that were involved.

The show is entitled 'Vicky Pattison: The Break Up' and is set to air on TLC on January 30 2019.

Instagram/VickyPattison

The show, which was initially entitled 'Vicky And John Said Yes', will follow the breakdown of their relationship in November.

Catch Vicky's old radgie pals on the Geordie Shore finale Tuesday at 10pm on MTV!

Vicky Pattison Leaves Fans Shook In Fire Crochet Bikini Pics

