Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She’s Glad Her Romance With John Noble Didn’t Work Out

Some things just aren't meant to be

Sunday, October 6, 2019 - 11:13

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her break-up with ex John Noble and it turns out she’s weirdly grateful for the fact the romance fell apart before they had time to get married.

The former Geordie Shore lass gave an interview to Heat magazine where she opened up about their split and made a few comments about how her current relationship with TOWIE star Ercan Ramadan.

Getty

For anyone who needs a refresher, Vicky and ex-fiancé parted ways amid allegations that he’d cheated on her during a trip to Dubai: “I always wish he had the decency to talk to us and say he wasn’t happy,” she said.

As for her feelings at the time, she said: “Looking back, I was probably really unhappy too, and just masking it, because this year I have learnt what true happiness is. So as cruel as it is, John did us a favour. He wasn’t for me.’

Getty

“I always thought that, by now, I would be proper smug, married, have a kid and be living in my family home,” Vicky said. “So when that didn’t happen, it took me a while to come to terms with it.”

The good news is that the 31-year-old is currently happier than ever with her new man. Recalling an incident on their Dubai trip, she said: “I got really sick on the last night. Because I don’t get sick very often, I got really stressed, like a real drama queen. 

A weekend well spent brings a week of content... ♥️ Swipe across for just how happy I am.. 😂😍💁🏻‍♀️!! I’m having such a lovely weekend with my @ercan_ram at the @wholeness_retreat. Today we’ve ate so much beautiful and nutritious food as well as learning the recipes and skills to do it at home. We’ve spent the day walking, boxing, snuggling, laughing and having relaxing baths and massages. I’m super chilled and happy and as for my quest to fall back in love with health and fitness goes- this place has truly nurtured my new found love for cooking and in particular cooking using healthy, natural and plant based ingredients 👩🏻‍🍳 Ps THANKYOU to @foreversewingofficial for our cute matching monogrammed pj’s... ♥️
View this post on Instagram

She continued: “I went to sleep and when I woke up, he wasn’t there. I was like, “I have scared him away – he has left me!”‘

But, in true rom-com style, Ercan had actually headed out early to get her some cough medicine and - in that moment - proved himself to be the definition of a keeper.

 

 

