Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

Vicky Pattison has announced that her fiancee John Noble has been admitted to hospital in Newcastle after she dropped her schedule to be at his bedside while he recovers.

The former Geordie Shore lass hasn't disclosed the condition that led to her partner's hospitalisation, but told fans that he'll be under medical observation for "some time."

Vicky broke the news on Instagram, and seemed to be in high spirits about the situation: "When you rush home from London to take care of the love of your life... And when you get there you're accidentally matching 😂💚," she joked.

The couple could be seen snuggled up in matching green jumpers as Vicky elaborated: "Poor@johnnoblejn is spending some time in hospital and I'm looking after him.. 💘"

Fans rushed to comment on the image, sending John their best wishes for a quick recovery: "Get well soon @johnnoblejnhe’s lucky to have you vick!," one wrote as another said: "Hope he’s well soon."

The couple only recently held their engagement party in Newcastle, with an insider revealing it was a pretty chilled out affair without the usual bunch of major celeb guests.

Just yesterday, Vicky had been pictured attending the Pride of Britain Awards in London, which indicates she headed up to see John at some point the next morning.

We're sending all our best to John and Vicky and hope he feels much better soon.