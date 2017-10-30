Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

The former Geordie Shore lass headed back to Newcastle to be at John's bedside.

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 16:27

Vicky Pattison has announced that her fiancee John Noble has been admitted to hospital in Newcastle after she dropped her schedule to be at his bedside while he recovers.

The former Geordie Shore lass hasn't disclosed the condition that led to her partner's hospitalisation, but told fans that he'll be under medical observation for "some time."

Let's all get checking out a bunch of celebs who fell in love with civilians, the brave bunch...

Vicky broke the news on Instagram, and seemed to be in high spirits about the situation: "When you rush home from London to take care of the love of your life... And when you get there you're accidentally matching 😂💚," she joked.

The couple could be seen snuggled up in matching green jumpers as Vicky elaborated: "Poor@johnnoblejn is spending some time in hospital and I'm looking after him.. 💘"

When you rush home from London to take care of the love of your life... And when you get there you're accidentally matching 😂💚 Poor @johnnoblejn is spending some time in hospital and I'm looking after him.. 💘

Fans rushed to comment on the image, sending John their best wishes for a quick recovery: "Get well soon @johnnoblejnhe’s lucky to have you vick!," one wrote as another said: "Hope he’s well soon."

The couple only recently held their engagement party in Newcastle, with an insider revealing it was a pretty chilled out affair without the usual bunch of major celeb guests. 

Well this wasn’t part of the plan ❌ always @annie___hood

Well this wasn’t part of the plan ❌ always @annie___hood

A post shared by John Noble (@johnnoblejn) on

Just yesterday, Vicky had been pictured attending the Pride of Britain Awards in London, which indicates she headed up to see John at some point the next morning.

We're sending all our best to John and Vicky and hope he feels much better soon. 

 

 

Latest News

Blair Witch

The Blair Witch Project Could Be Returning As A TV Show

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

Nicki Minaj Announced As The Face Of H&M Fashion Campaign

9 Celebs Who Admit To Actually Being Well Grubby

Rolling Stone - Cardi B photographed by Justice Apple

Cardi B Scores First Rolling Stone Cover

Kanye West Drops CyHi The Prynce Collaboration 'Dat Side'

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

All Points East Festival Line Up Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Rex Orange County & More

Scott Disick Admits He Only Hung Out With Bella Thorne To Make Kourney Kardsahian Jealous

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Has Been Confirmed For Dancing On Ice 2018

Niall Horan Wants To Collaborate With Camila Cabello

The Very Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017

Kelly Clarkson &amp; Jennifer Hudson

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson Praise Each Other on Twitter

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Demi Lovato in New York

Demi Lovato's Next Official Single Is 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Sia

Sia Celebrates Halloween With Christmas Song 'Santa's Coming For Us'

Justin Bieber Leaves Selena Gomez's Home Wearing Same Hoodie As On Their 'Date' The Day Before

Celebrity Splits 2017

20 Celebrity Splits That Proved 2017 Was The Year Love Died

Shawn Mendes - MTV Unplugged

Shawn Mendes' MTV Unplugged Album Is Out This Friday!

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Has A Giant Girl Crush On THIS Towie Star

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Vicky Pattison Admits She Was Surprised About Gaz Beadle's Baby News And This Is Why

MTV News

Vicky Pattison Reveals Her Initial Reaction To Gary Beadle’s Baby News | MTV News

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Looking Fitter Than Ever As She Prepares For Her Engagement Party

Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Exclusively Opens Up About Leaving I’m A Celeb Extra Camp For The First Time | MTV News

Vicky Pattison On Leaving I’m A Celeb Extra Camp: ‘I Would Have Loved To Have Been Given A Second Chance’ - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison's Incredible Transformation Through The Years

Vicky Pattison On Finding Peace With Her Body: 'I'll Never Be In The Gym At 4am'

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Cast Transformations

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb