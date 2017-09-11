Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Says She Almost Killed Joe Swash With Her Awful Driving

The Geordie Shore babe is terrible behind the wheel

Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 11:07

Vicky Pattison says she almost killed Joe Swash when he gave her a driving lesson.

The former Geordie Shore beauty is one of the famous faces taking part in new E4 show All Star Driving School.

However one famous face was almost killed off by an excitable Vicky.

“On a scale of one to 10 for terrible driving I’m easily an 11,” she told the Daily Star on Sunday.

Can you tell we're happy to be reunited?! 😂😍 @realjoeswashy and @georgeshelley... #LetsDoThis 💜

Can you tell we're happy to be reunited?! 😂😍 @realjoeswashy and @georgeshelley... #LetsDoThis 💜

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

“I’m so bad Joe Swash joins the show to give me a driving lesson and I almost kill him. I get so excited I managed to parallel park I nearly knock him over,” she said.

Vicky also revealed her awful driving threatened to drive a wedge between her and her fiancé John Noble.

“Me and John had a big fight and almost broke up, and that was just while I was revising for my theory test,” she said.

“There is no way I would let him take me for a driving lesson and he wouldn’t want to anyway. We would end up killing each other. The wedding would be off,” she added.

Tune in to watch Vicky survive behind the whole on All Star Driving School on E4 at 7.30pm.

