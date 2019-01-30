Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money

The former Geordie Shore star is ready to reveal all about her split from John Noble.

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 10:46

Former Geordie Shore babe Vicky Pattison is ready to open up about her split from John Noble.

The star of TLC's Vicky Pattison: The Break Up revealed what she really thinks of her ex-fiancé, and admits that he's only been in touch over his money (no hint of an apology in sight).

Play to watch Vicky respond to claims she blocked the bride at her sister's wedding...

Vicky opened up to New! magazine, revealing what happened after she saw the video of him grinding on another woman, she said: "I rang him and told him to get his stuff out of the house. He said 'I didn't do anything wrong, you're blowing this out of proportion'."

"Obviously what he's done is deplorable, unforgivable, disgusting," she added.

Vicky says there's been no hint of an apology, but he has been calling about his money: "The only time he's been in touch with me is to ask for his money," she said.

"We shared a house together, so he wants his money because I kicked him out. That's his only concern."

The babe added: "His behaviour after the split was the nail in the coffin. I feel he was callous, cruel and self-involved. He didn't ask how I was, he didn't even care."

Vicky was asked if she was ever torn about whether to forgive him or not, to which she responded: "[Whispers] No, because I f**king hate him. Pride and stubbornness is what it boils down to."

While the pair had been filming a reality show about their wedding, Vicky felt the right thing to do would be to document the break up instead (after all, it would be pretty questionable to stop the whole fly-on-the-wall thing when things get sh**ty).

And in a separate interview with Heat mag, Vicky reveals that John has actually seen the finished outcome: "between us, and everyone who reads Heat [Oh, and now everyone who reads MTV UK], he insisted on seeing it," she said.

"He is, of course, heavily referred to, and so legally he has his right to reply. TLC offered him a chance to be in the show, which I was against, as I'm sure you can understand... I mean he's never going to win the public round."

She added: "He's never going to be like, 'Well, this happened and I fell into that woman', oh and everyone will go, 'Oh, that's what happened? That's fine!."

"It just felt like it had nothing to do with him anymore. It's about my journey," she said.

Gurl, it sounds like you had a lucky escape.

 

 

