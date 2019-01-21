Vicky Pattison Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Swimwear Snap

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison’s approach to body positivity is one part of the lass’s personality that all her fans love, and now the star has posted a new swimwear snap that’s sending fans into a frenzy.

Taking to her Instagram to post a throwback picture of herself trying to grab a tan during a getaway for her sister’s wedding, the beach babe looks as though she has zero cares in the world. Just as life should be.

Watch Geordie lass Vicky Pattison get real AF in this bikini video >>>

In her latest picture, you can see Vicky donning an all-white bikini while posing up a storm in front of the ocean and it’s a damn good shot, captioned with: “Happier/warmer times…”

It didn’t take long for the Geordie’s 4.2 million followers to start flooding the gal’s comments section of the photo with nothing but praise either.

One user made sure to let Vicky know that she’s “something else,” while another commented that she’s “absolutely breathtakingly beautiful.” Amen. This is the kind of positivity we’re here for!

A third fan took to the comments section to tell the lass that she’s “looking canny,” while another quipped: “Excuse me, where are your clothes?”

Instagram

It’s not the first time people have been flipping out over Vicky’s posts on Instagram in the past couple of weeks either, as fans were sent wild after finding out that she was on a group holiday alongside Towie star Ercan Ramadan.

Even though fans were wondering if a possible romance could be blossoming, a source close to Vicky has told The Daily Star that they haven’t “grown close.” Well, in a romantic way at least.

The source went on to tell the publication that: “He's a good looking guy – nothing more, nothing less. They went away as a group and have all been friends for ages.”