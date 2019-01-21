Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Swimwear Snap

The ex-Geordie Shore star is looking fire.

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 10:03

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison’s approach to body positivity is one part of the lass’s personality that all her fans love, and now the star has posted a new swimwear snap that’s sending fans into a frenzy.

Taking to her Instagram to post a throwback picture of herself trying to grab a tan during a getaway for her sister’s wedding, the beach babe looks as though she has zero cares in the world. Just as life should be.

Watch Geordie lass Vicky Pattison get real AF in this bikini video >>> 

In her latest picture, you can see Vicky donning an all-white bikini while posing up a storm in front of the ocean and it’s a damn good shot, captioned with: “Happier/warmer times…”

It didn’t take long for the Geordie’s 4.2 million followers to start flooding the gal’s comments section of the photo with nothing but praise either.

One user made sure to let Vicky know that she’s “something else,” while another commented that she’s “absolutely breathtakingly beautiful.” Amen. This is the kind of positivity we’re here for!

A third fan took to the comments section to tell the lass that she’s “looking canny,” while another quipped: “Excuse me, where are your clothes?”

Instagram

It’s not the first time people have been flipping out over Vicky’s posts on Instagram in the past couple of weeks either, as fans were sent wild after finding out that she was on a group holiday alongside Towie star Ercan Ramadan.

Even though fans were wondering if a possible romance could be blossoming, a source close to Vicky has told The Daily Star that they haven’t “grown close.” Well, in a romantic way at least.

The source went on to tell the publication that: “He's a good looking guy – nothing more, nothing less. They went away as a group and have all been friends for ages.”

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby poses on boxing day
Charlotte Crosby Offers Some Reet Lucky Fans The Chance To Attend Her House Party - Exclusive
Camila Cabello And Mark Ronson Have Been Hanging Out In The Studio Together And We Smell A Bop Coming
Justin Bieber Wants An Invitation To Kylie Jenner’s Ridiculously Lavish Beach Break
Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Vicky Pattison posts throwback snap from the sister&#039;s wedding on Instagram.
Vicky Pattison Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Swimwear Snap
Liam Payne And Model Naomi Campbell Have Been Publicly Flirting On Instagram
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Glowie
Glowie Talks Body Positivity & Learning To Give Herself Credit
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Sets Spotify First-Day Streaming Record
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control
Menstrual cup or moon cup pics
Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask About Menstrual Cups
It&#039;s time to start caring about self-care.
Why It's Time To Start Caring About Self-Care
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel And More
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are reportedly dating.
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Reportedly Dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes
Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Ariana Grande Drops Her 7 Rings Music Video And Proves She’s Officially The Baddest B*tch
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy Talks His Inspirations, Staying Humble & His First Westlife Gig!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Sam Fender
Sam Fender Talks Inspiration Behind His Single ‘Dead Boys’ & How He Was Discovered

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison posts throwback snap from the sister&#039;s wedding on Instagram.
Vicky Pattison Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Swimwear Snap
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison Shares Real AF Bikini Video | MTV Celeb
Vicky Pattison Is Loving All Her 'Bits' In Real AF Bikini Video Following Unflattering Pap Shots
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison Hits Back At Claims She 'Blocked' The Bride At Her Sister's Wedding | MTV Celeb
Vicky Pattison attends her sister&#039;s wedding
Vicky Pattison Explains What's Really Going On In Wedding Photos She's Getting 'Attacked' Over
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
Vicky Pattison Has A Unique Approach To New Year’s Resolutions And It’s Wise AF
Vicky Pattison shows off amazing bikini body on holiday in Mexico in January 2019
Vicky Pattison Shows Off Toned AF Bikini Body In Mexico

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational
Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Vicky Pattison posts throwback snap from the sister&#039;s wedding on Instagram.
Vicky Pattison Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Swimwear Snap
Justin Bieber Wants An Invitation To Kylie Jenner’s Ridiculously Lavish Beach Break
Liam Payne And Model Naomi Campbell Have Been Publicly Flirting On Instagram
Charlotte Crosby poses on boxing day
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Offers Some Reet Lucky Fans The Chance To Attend Her House Party - Exclusive
Music
Camila Cabello And Mark Ronson Have Been Hanging Out In The Studio Together And We Smell A Bop Coming
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings