Vicky Pattison Sends Out Desperate Appeal To Find Her Ass

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has found herself in a pretty bum scenario, and that's because she seems to have lost her ass.

The babe took to Instagram to put out a desperate appeal to find her allegedly missing booty, alongside a side-on picture that we guess is supposed to demonstrate the loss of ass.

"This is a desperate appeal for your help. I seem to have lost my ass. Has anyone seen it?!! I’m about to send out a search party," Vicky began her urgent message.

The lass continued: "Last seen around a month ago, 31 years of age (waaaahhhh), decent size, firmness debatable."

Instagram/VickyPattison

Vicky went on to give a pretty comprehensive description of the missing ass: "I’d describe it as not quite a peach but certainly not a pancake. Couple good years left in her 😂😩."

It seems the owner is feeling pretty devo at the loss of such a vital body part, as she added: "Owner is incredibly worried- reward on information. #prayforvickysass. THANKYOU for you time 😂💙 ."

If it's any consolation, we happen to think Vicky's ass is still looking very much existent, and have you seen that bod?!

Instagram/VickyPattison

A few fans came back(off) with some perfect responses, with one person writing: "It's behind you," as another added: "wish i could say i had it.. but no 😭 #wereinthistogether ."

"All the more reason to up your carbs hun 👌🏼🤣😍," added someone else.

Praying for Vicky's ass rn.

