Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble

Vicky Pattison has been totally upfront about the highs and lows of rediscovering herself after her split from John Noble and she’s now shared footage of just how difficult it was when their relationship came to an end.

The former Geordie Shore lass allowed cameras to film her during her lowest moments and will be sharing her experience on TV in an attempt to prove that heartbreak doesn’t have to last forever.

“This was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But making this show gave me a focus, a welcome distraction in an otherwise very dark moment in time and I hope you all can respect my decision.

“Vicky Pattison: The Break Up @tlctvuk 30th January 💔,” she wrote, alongside the message: “Ps yes I am an ugly raisin faced crier 😂😩🙈”

The clip shows the 31-year-old breaking down in a car, and her followers have since flooded the comments section with positive messages: “This made me cry, no one should ever go through this and it is hard but words at the end are true, you have become so strong.”

Another person added: “So much respect in seeing your honesty @vickypattison, not many people would be as open as you are. It must of also been quite cathartic for you in a weird way [sic]”

As a third fan said: “We all know how painful a break up is and you’ve shown amazing strength and come out the other side. Takes time and it’s hard but you’ve shown that you can find your smile again 💗”

Good on Vicky for managing to find the light in a bad situation.