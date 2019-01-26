Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal

The former Geordie Shore lass has opened up about her initial reaction

Sunday, January 27, 2019 - 11:01


Vicky Pattison has opened up about what really happened when she first heard allegations that John Noble had been cheating on her and the details of the story are genuinely heartbreaking.

The former Geordie Shore lass has given an interview to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, where she explained that she’d have been tempted to give her then-fiance a second chance if he had begged for her forgiveness. 

For anyone who missed the drama, an eyewitness told MailOnline that the businessman had been spotted grinding up against a mystery woman in a Dubai club back in November, with footage seemingly confirming at least some of the claims.

Speaking up about the moment she decided to confront her ex partner, Vicky said of his reaction: “He was dismissive, saying he hadn't done anything wrong and he didn't want to talk to me when I was 'like this.'

“For the first two weeks, if he'd walked through the door and thrown himself at my mercy and said 'I'm so sorry, I've made a mistake...' I would've wanted to have taken him back. I wouldn't have, but I'd have wanted to.”

With the benefit of hindsight, she agreed that their relationship hadn’t been perfect in the weeks leading up to his trip and said that he had clearly “fallen out of love” with her at some point during that time period. 

... And oh how they love the woman who won’t take any shit from anyone. Until they realise that means she won’t take any shit from them either. Things get incredibly real in tomorrow’s @fabulousmag... 💔 Grab your copy in @thesun. And as always, THANKYOU for your continued love, support and kindness. L

“'I was the only one planning the wedding, his heart wasn't in it,” she said. “I'd rush back from working in London because he hated me being down south and he'd go straight out and not come home all night.”

It might take a while for Vicky to get through this but she’s determined to “find the sunlight” in a bad situation and be appreciative of all the other parts of her life that are going well. Stay strong!

 

