Vicky Pattison Explains What's Really Going On In Wedding Photos She's Getting 'Attacked' Over

The former Geordie Shore lass is not here for some of the unfair comments that have been made about one of her sister's wedding photos.

Wednesday, January 9, 2019 - 15:46

Anyone who has been keeping up with Vicky Pattison's Instagram will know that the lass just saw her sister, Laura, marry the man of her dreams in a stunning Mexico wedding.

While us, along with many of the Geordie Shore star's fans have been living for the updates on the beautiful day, it seems there was one photo that garnered negativity for the most ridiculous reason.

PLAY the video to watch Vicky Pattison slam claims she tried to block the bride... 

So there you have it, Vicky was positioned there at her sister's request people!

In the clips, Vicky explains the real reason she was stood in front of her sister while the photos were being taken at the end of the day, proving that all the negative comments are completely ridiculous and uncalled for.

The picture in question shows Vicky stood slightly in front but to the right of Laura, while another friend is stood to the left of the beautiful bride.

Instagram/VickyPattison

All three women look absolutely gorgeous in the picturesque setting, but it seems more than a few trolls were not happy with Vicky's positioning.

In the clip, Vicky asks: "In what world would I deliberately stand in front of my sister, the most important person in my life, and try and detract the attention away from her?"

She added: "Do you think that I can't have the spotlight on someone else for a single second?"

"I'm not speaking for everyone, there's some gorgeous comments and some lovely people, and for that I thank you."

Instagram/VickyPattison

The lass went on to explain that after the year she and all her family and friends have had, she would call for a bit of compassion.

We hope that the opinion of a few haters hasn't taken away from what was clearly an absolutely beautiful day.

And of course, congratulations to the newlyweds, Mr and Mrs Adamson.

