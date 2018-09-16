Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison recently took to Instagram to share her impressive transformation, but we're not talking a typical weight-loss post here.

Nope, Vicky has shared with her followers everything she has gained over the past five years, which includes weight, confidence and most importantly, happiness.

Play the video to see Charlotte Crosby prove Instagram isn't real by showing off her 'imperfections'...

Vicky shared a side-by-side of two snaps and in the first, she is looking very thin and we must admit, kinda sad.

The second shows Vicky with a smile wider than the Atlantic ocean, being the active lass we all know and love.

Instagram/VickyPattison

In this instance, the phrase 'a picture speaks a thousand words' has never been so true, but Vicky also took to the caption to explain the difference between the two snaps.

In the first picture, which was taken 5 years ago, Vicky says she: "Exercised twice a day, obsessively calorie counted, deprived myself of things I wanted, lived a life scared to socialise, was uncomfortable in my own skin no matter how much I trained, wore too much makeup as I wasn’t confident without it, clothes size 6 were often too big for me. I still thought I was fat and this is the worst part- was unhappy," she said of the first snap.

And the second picture captures her current state of mind.

She admits: "I’m a size 10 but sometimes I need a 12 in jeans because my bum is so big, I enjoy food- everything from a green juice filled with kale and spinach and some scrambled egg to a cheeseburger and gin and tonic, I know I’m not perfect but I know I’m not fat."

And the best thing of all? She's happy.

Instagram/VickyPattison

"I am done apologising for enjoying Bootcamp’s but also liking a drink, for the fact that I look different in pap pics than I do in my pics (FYI, pap pics normally don’t choose the nicest angles or pop a Valencia filter on for you!)," she writes.

She added: "Guys I am who I am- I am normal & honest and I’m never going to stop fluctuating abit in size, enjoying a wild weekend, sometimes being more diligent with my training and sometimes hiding from my PT in a cupboard eating m&ms... I will also never stop championing other women and celebrating their beauty in all shapes & sizes."

Vicky admits that she'll be focusing a bit more on fitness and nutrition as her wedding approaches, but she certainly won't be going after an unrealistic image of perfection.

Instagram/VickyPattison

Plus she's gonna be taking everyone along on the ride with her on a new Instagram account, @Vickysbridalbod.

We've gotta applaud Vicky for highlighting the fact that looking "perfect" doesn't equate to happiness, and it's also completely unrealistic and unachievable.

The lass appears happier than ever rn while reigning worldie queen.

Nice one Vicks.