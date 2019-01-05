Vicky Pattison Shows Off Toned AF Bikini Body In Mexico

Forget 'New Year New Me' emergency diets and gym memberships because Vicky Pattison definitely does not need one as she's already living in the future - if we're lucky - and is on her summer holidays... in January.

Certainly not jealous, we are here to report that not only is the OG Geordie babe sipping on margaritas in the sunshine but she is looking jaw-droppingly incredible while doing so.

Donning a hot-pink one-piece barely-there swimsuit, the reality star posted a series of Instagram photos showing off her banging body as she was unashamedly feeling herself.

Now unofficially known as the Queen of Living Her Best Life, we have (so far) got a grand total of four photos in the major lewk and while she's promised she's posted "the last of the pink", we hope not.

Instagram @vickypattison

"Swim up bar??! Don't mind if I do... Obsessed with my @tuiuk resort in Mexico... I literally never want to leave!" she captioned this gorgeous pic.

Not everything is running so smoothly, though - don't worry, she's okay - because one picture captured one major annoyance that every swimsuit-wearer only knows too well.

Instagram @vickypattison

While nobody else likely noticed, she said: "I don't think I'll ever be able to explain quite how much that little bit of lining poking out annoys me."

Luckily, everything else is going fine and she will likely continue to make us all supremely jealous of her fun in the sun antics but if there's anyone who deserves to start the New Year like this, it's our gal Vick.

All together now... Viva la Vicky!