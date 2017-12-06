Vicky Pattison Shuts Down 'Disgusting' Troll Who Criticised Her Charity Work

Vicky Pattison has shut down a troll who criticised her for taking on charity work.

The former Geordie Shore lass was left baffled when she received some negative messages about making an appearance at the ICAP Charity Day that raised funds and awareness for breast cancer.

While most people would be thrilled to hear that Vicky managed to secure over £239 million in trades, others felt the need to argue that taking part in the event boosted her PR and that this somehow takes away from her impressive feat.

The tweet Vicky posted read: "So today I attended the @ICAPCharityDay for @CoppaFeelPeople... Raising money and awareness for breast cancer.. I secured over £239million in trades...

She added: "I have missed my true calling in life!! LOL!! THANKYOU so much to everyone involved!! Such an incredible day."

That's when a troll chipped in with: "OMG really? Ru for real she's only doing this to get fame OMG u lot needs to open ur eye and see what I see all fake just doing this for attention and fame!! Disgraceful really it's a shame for the charity!!

I don't think the charity are complaining... We all had a great day and raised a lot of money for worthy causes. I'm sorry your negativity doesn't allow you to see that. Disgusting person. https://t.co/vBIk0DvBsT — Vicky Pattison (@VickyPattison) December 5, 2017

Pointing out that some people will never move past the negativity, Vicky responded: "I don't think the charity are complaining... We all had a great day and raised a lot of money for worthy causes. I'm sorry your negativity doesn't allow you to see that. Disgusting person."

After a fan pointed out that said troll has a history of commenting rude things underneath Vicky's uploads, she replied: "I have no idea what I've done to upset her... 😂🙈"