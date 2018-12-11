Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Slays In A Tiny Orange Bikini

The former Geordie Shore lass is looking like a proper worldie.

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 12:46

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison is currently enjoying a bit of me-time at a retreat, but she squeezed in a moment to absolutely slay in a teeny tiny bikini.

Or should we say sleigh, seeing as it's Christmas and all? Anyway, the point is Vicky is serving us some serious lewks and we're loving it.

Play the video to see Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson take us inside their lavish AF cinema room...

Vicky slipped into an orange bikini and scribbled down our own personal mantra in the caption of the pic: "Orange everything: bikini, hot tub and skin... #yolo 😂🍊."

The lass is enjoying access to the spa on her current retreat, which she's hinted is nothing short of dreamy: "Another dreamy day at @juicemasterretreatsfinished off with a little bit of poolside pampering!!"

Instagram/VickyPattison

She added: "Today we hiked, did some circuits and I got balls deep in Michelle Obama’s autobiography!! Now that’s a woman!! 🧡"

Sounds like the self-care day of dreams, tbh.

And it looks like the lass is absolutely bang on it, as by lunchtime on Tuesday morning she had already smashed a 10k hike with plans for Zumba later on.

Instagram/VickyPattison

Meanwhile, we're debating how many mince pies it's acceptable to eat in a single sitting.

Looking unreal, Vicky!

Don't forget to catch the series finale of Geordie Shore Tuesday at 10pm on MTV!

Latest News

Vicky Pattison Bikini
Vicky Pattison Slays In A Tiny Orange Bikini
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
What&#039;s your Insta worth?
This Is How Much You Could Be Earning From Your Instagram Posts
This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
A2 - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch A2’s Fresh Performance Of His Single ‘Flex Luthor’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Their Fancy AF Cinema Room
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019
Miley Cyrus tells Kendall Jenner how she used to troll Hailey Bieber.
Miley Cyrus Admits She Trolled Hailey Baldwin As A Kid
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
2019 Music Events
9 Major Music Events In 2019 To Get Excited For
Do Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tags Prove That She’s Secretly Married To Travis Scott?
Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Sophie Kasaei Brought Her And Josh Ritchie Together
Harry Styles at the premiere of Dunkirk.
7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018
14 Of The Most Extra Celeb Looks Of 2018
12 Christmas And NYE Makeup Looks To Steal From Instagram
Marnie Simpson Debuts The Results Of Botox Injections And Praises 'The Best Doctor Ever'
Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Bikini
Vicky Pattison Slays In A Tiny Orange Bikini
Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison Hits Out At 'Pathetic' False Rumours Surrounding Her John Noble Split
Vicky Pattison is planning an outdoor bath with fiance John Noble
Vicky Pattison And John Noble Were Reportedly Filming Wedding Reality Show Just Before Split
Vicky Pattison body goals
Vicky Pattison Is Being Hailed 'Body Goals' In Hella Sexy Leotard Pic
Vicky Pattison selfie
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About 'Betrayal' And 'Crippling Humiliation'
Vicky Pattison is planning an outdoor bath with fiance John Noble
Friend Of Vicky Pattison's Fiancé Explains Truth About Woman He Was 'Spotted' With In Club
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On John Noble Break Up Rumours
Vicky Pattison Has A Word Of Warning For Anyone Who Uses Social Media
Vicky Pattison Shares Terrifying Image Of What Her Future Child Will Look Like
Vicky Pattison and John Noble
Vicky Pattison Warns John Noble To 'Pull His Finger Out' With Wedding Plans

Trending Articles

Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Do Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tags Prove That She’s Secretly Married To Travis Scott?
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
Harry Styles at the premiere of Dunkirk.
7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Sophie Kasaei Brought Her And Josh Ritchie Together
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Their Fancy AF Cinema Room