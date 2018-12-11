Vicky Pattison Slays In A Tiny Orange Bikini

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison is currently enjoying a bit of me-time at a retreat, but she squeezed in a moment to absolutely slay in a teeny tiny bikini.

Or should we say sleigh, seeing as it's Christmas and all? Anyway, the point is Vicky is serving us some serious lewks and we're loving it.

Vicky slipped into an orange bikini and scribbled down our own personal mantra in the caption of the pic: "Orange everything: bikini, hot tub and skin... #yolo 😂🍊."

The lass is enjoying access to the spa on her current retreat, which she's hinted is nothing short of dreamy: "Another dreamy day at @juicemasterretreatsfinished off with a little bit of poolside pampering!!"

Instagram/VickyPattison

She added: "Today we hiked, did some circuits and I got balls deep in Michelle Obama’s autobiography!! Now that’s a woman!! 🧡"

Sounds like the self-care day of dreams, tbh.

And it looks like the lass is absolutely bang on it, as by lunchtime on Tuesday morning she had already smashed a 10k hike with plans for Zumba later on.

Instagram/VickyPattison

Meanwhile, we're debating how many mince pies it's acceptable to eat in a single sitting.

Looking unreal, Vicky!

