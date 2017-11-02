Vicky Pattison Slept Rough For A Night And Helped Raise £20,000 For Charity 

Big respect to Vicky Pattison right now. The Geordie Shore babe has been doing her bit to raise awareness and money for youth homelessness charity Centrepoint.

The reality TV star spent the night sleeping rough at the Stadium of Light, and used her Instagram Stories to share her experience/convince fans to donate some cash.

The Geordie Shore lasses’ incredible transformations…

In one clip she sounds super excited to have helped contribute to the grand total raised, “Thanks to all your incredible donations Centrepoint Newcastle have raised £20,000,” she tells the camera.

But, as she tries to settle down and get some rest, she quickly gets real about how much of a struggle life must be for people who are really homeless.

“About to try and get some sleep and yes it’s pretty cold and uncomfortable,” she says before adding, “but I’m sure its nothing compared to what true homeless people have to go through every night of the week.”

We’ve just checked and Vicky’s sponsorship page is still linked in her Insta bio. Just saying…

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! The Geordie Shore lasses' amazing transformations...