Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Slept Rough For A Night And Helped Raise £20,000 For Charity 

Vicky lent her support to a charity that helps young homeless people

Saturday, November 4, 2017 - 13:04

Big respect to Vicky Pattison right now. The Geordie Shore babe has been doing her bit to raise awareness and money for youth homelessness charity Centrepoint. 

The reality TV star spent the night sleeping rough at the Stadium of Light, and used her Instagram Stories to share her experience/convince fans to donate some cash. 

The Geordie Shore lasses’ incredible transformations… 

In one clip she sounds super excited to have helped contribute to the grand total raised, “Thanks to all your incredible donations Centrepoint Newcastle have raised £20,000,” she tells the camera. 

But, as she tries to settle down and get some rest, she quickly gets real about how much of a struggle life must be for people who are really homeless. 

And so it begins... ❄️ Tonight I'll be sleeping rough to raise awareness and money for the amazing charity @centrepointuk!! The link to sponsor me is in my bio and it couldn't be easier to just do your bit! So please take a moment and spare whatever you can. @centrepointuk is the leading charity for homeless young people and it currently supports over 9,200 homeless young people aged 16-25 each year. If every one of my follows sponsored me just £1 we'd raise almost 4million pound.... Now think about that before you just skip by this post and assume it's someone else's problem!

“About to try and get some sleep and yes it’s pretty cold and uncomfortable,” she says before adding, “but I’m sure its nothing compared to what true homeless people have to go through every night of the week.”

We’ve just checked and Vicky’s sponsorship page is still linked in her Insta bio. Just saying…

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! The Geordie Shore lasses' amazing transformations...

Latest News

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Charlotte Crosby gives a flash of sideboob on holiday in Lanzarote

Charlotte Crosby Works Some Epic Underboob During Girlie Holiday

Vicky Pattison sleeps rough to help support homelessness charity Centre Point

Vicky Pattison Slept Rough For A Night And Helped Raise £20,000 For Charity 

Gary Beadle got teary at a baby scan reveals his girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Had A ‘Tear In His Eye’ During Baby Scan Reveals Girlfriend Emma McVey

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere for TBS&#039;s &#039;Drop The Mic&#039; and &#039;The Joker&#039;s Wild&#039; at The Highlight Room on October 11, 2017 in Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg Shares Album Cover Featuring Trump's Dead Body

It's About Time This Tentacle-Tastic Game Came To Nintendo Switch

Mark Strong Is Apparently In Line To Play The Villain In Shazam!

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Rapper Lil&#039; Kim attends the &#039;Can&#039;t Stop, Won&#039;t Stop: The Bad Boy Story&#039; Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City

Lil' Kim Takes Shots At Imitators On Comeback Single 'Took Us a Break'

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Scores Her First UK Number 1 Single

Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump's Account On Their Last Day At Work

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Rupert Grint And Luke Pasqualino Play Never Have I Ever

Miguel in the &#039;Told You So&#039; music video

Miguel Releases 'Told You So' Video, Announces Album Release Date

Rihanna

New Music Round-Up: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and More

Charlie Puth Admits He Secretly Dated Lea Michele

15 Super Witchy Lipsticks To Get Involved With This Winter

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison sleeps rough to help support homelessness charity Centre Point

Vicky Pattison Slept Rough For A Night And Helped Raise £20,000 For Charity 

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Celebrities

The Scariest Celebrity Freak Accidents | MTV Celeb

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Has A Giant Girl Crush On THIS Towie Star

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Vicky Pattison Admits She Was Surprised About Gaz Beadle's Baby News And This Is Why

MTV News

Vicky Pattison Reveals Her Initial Reaction To Gary Beadle’s Baby News | MTV News

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Looking Fitter Than Ever As She Prepares For Her Engagement Party

Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Exclusively Opens Up About Leaving I’m A Celeb Extra Camp For The First Time | MTV News

Vicky Pattison On Leaving I’m A Celeb Extra Camp: ‘I Would Have Loved To Have Been Given A Second Chance’ - EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Bear For The Very First Time

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Gary Beadle got teary at a baby scan reveals his girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Had A ‘Tear In His Eye’ During Baby Scan Reveals Girlfriend Emma McVey

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

Charlotte Crosby gives a flash of sideboob on holiday in Lanzarote

Charlotte Crosby Works Some Epic Underboob During Girlie Holiday

Ferne McCann Shares First Picture Of Baby Girl After Giving Birth A Week Early

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo