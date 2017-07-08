Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Snogs Her Boyfriend And Generally Has The Best Time Ever At Wimbledon

Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 15:11

Vicky Pattison pretty much had the best time ever at Wimbledon yesterday, and we know this because she’s shared the whole experience on social media. To be fair we would too, if we were ever lucky enough to go. 

The former Geordie Shore star hung out with her mates, drunk some Pimms, and snogged her man John Noble. Sounds like a perfect day to us. 

Vicky was joined by friends including Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon and Mario Flacone, and the squad got to enjoy some boozy beverages in the Taste Of Wimbledon Robinson’s suite, before taking their seats at centre court to watch a match. 

We also need to take a minute to talk about Vicky’s look. That dress! The hair! Just totally stunning. 

“Wimble-DONE!!! What an amazing day, such a lucky girl!!!” wrote Vicky on Instagram. Nice punning, there! Wimble-done, LOL.  

Wimbledon Gang.... 🎾🍓🍾 @johnnoblejn @realjoeswashy @penelopejanesmith @staceysolomon @mrsgifletcher @mario_falcone17 Huge THANKYOU to @robinsons_uk for having us!!! Great day! #tastesofwimbledon





