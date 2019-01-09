Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding

Honestly, former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has given us some really conflicting feelings about ever traveling abroad for both a hen do and a wedding.

While the lass was an absolute worldie Maid of Honour next to the most beautiful Bride (her sister!), Vicky didn't quite make it through the Mexico wedding shenanigans unscathed.

Taking to her Instagram story, Vicky shared a pretty gruesome scene at the end of the wedding day after she managed to badly cut her foot and leg.

A snap shows Vicky's pal rushing to her aid, attempting to stop the bleeding with a white towel.

The whole thing kind of looked like if the movie 'Hostel' was set in a hella fancy five-star hotel tbh.

Vicky wrote: "Every time, every time I go out... why man??!!"

In the next video, the lass shows off the bleeding as she sings to herself: "Every time she goes anywhere. Oh for f*ck sake. What have you done, you fool."

And that's not the only Mexican mishaps that occurred.

Just 12 hours earlier, Vicky shared an accurate before and after of the start of the hen do compared to the end of it.

The first picture shows Vicky serving us a major lewk as part of team bride, and the second picture shows an unidentified female (potentially Vicky) slumped in a wheelchair.

"Start of the hen v the end of the hen.... 😂🙈 We gave it our best shot lasses but I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again... We’re getting too old for this sh*t 😂🍾🙈🥂😩👰🏻💍🐔," she wrote.

BUUUUT, we're happy to report that it wasn't all one big episode of Holby City, as Vicky also shared some of the high's from the wedding of a lifetime.

"This has been an incredibly tough year and this amazing couple have not only survived but they have thrived and shown me what true love really is. For this I will be eternally grateful," the lass wrote alongside a photo of the beautiful couple.

Sharing another snap that proves Vicky is the hottest maid of honour we have ever laid eyes on, she wrote: "Congratulations my darlin Laura- no one deserves this more than you 💘💁🏻‍♀️."

All in all, we'd be willing to let the Pattison sisters organise our wedding and hen after all that. Those lasses don't do anything by halves.

A huge congratulations to Mr and Mrs Adamson!