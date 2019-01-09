Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding

The former Geordie Shore lass NEARLY made it through the wedding shenanigans unscathed.

Wednesday, January 9, 2019 - 11:43

Honestly, former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has given us some really conflicting feelings about ever traveling abroad for both a hen do and a wedding.

While the lass was an absolute worldie Maid of Honour next to the most beautiful Bride (her sister!), Vicky didn't quite make it through the Mexico wedding shenanigans unscathed.

Play the video for Holly Hagan's laser tattoo removal...

Taking to her Instagram story, Vicky shared a pretty gruesome scene at the end of the wedding day after she managed to badly cut her foot and leg.

A snap shows Vicky's pal rushing to her aid, attempting to stop the bleeding with a white towel.

Instagram/VickyPattison

The whole thing kind of looked like if the movie 'Hostel' was set in a hella fancy five-star hotel tbh.

Vicky wrote: "Every time, every time I go out... why man??!!" 

In the next video, the lass shows off the bleeding as she sings to herself: "Every time she goes anywhere. Oh for f*ck sake. What have you done, you fool." 

Instagram/VickyPattison

And that's not the only Mexican mishaps that occurred.

Just 12 hours earlier, Vicky shared an accurate before and after of the start of the hen do compared to the end of it.

Instagram/VickyPattison

The first picture shows Vicky serving us a major lewk as part of team bride, and the second picture shows an unidentified female (potentially Vicky) slumped in a wheelchair.

"Start of the hen v the end of the hen.... 😂🙈 We gave it our best shot lasses but I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again... We’re getting too old for this sh*t 😂🍾🙈🥂😩👰🏻💍🐔," she wrote.

Instagram/VickyPattison

BUUUUT, we're happy to report that it wasn't all one big episode of Holby City, as Vicky also shared some of the high's from the wedding of a lifetime.

"This has been an incredibly tough year and this amazing couple have not only survived but they have thrived and shown me what true love really is. For this I will be eternally grateful," the lass wrote alongside a photo of the beautiful couple.

Instagram/VickyPattison

Sharing another snap that proves Vicky is the hottest maid of honour we have ever laid eyes on, she wrote: "Congratulations my darlin Laura- no one deserves this more than you 💘💁🏻‍♀️."

All in all, we'd be willing to let the Pattison sisters organise our wedding and hen after all that. Those lasses don't do anything by halves.

A huge congratulations to Mr and Mrs Adamson! 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals She’s ‘Civil’ With Dylan Siggers As She Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent – Exclusive
How to be a baller on a budget.
How To Be A Baller On A Budget
Chris Hughes.
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis
11 Surprisingly Motivational Memes To Help You Get Through Today
Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track
Fake Influencers Are Reportedly Costing Brands A Whopping £157 Million
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive
Scotty T set to star in Jack and his Giant Beanstalk.
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Lands Starring Role In Adults-Only Panto
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Halsey Just Dropped A New Version Of ‘Without Me’ Featuring Juice WRLD
10 Crazy Celeb Side Hustles That Will Blow Your Mind
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
The World’s Best Nightlife Ranked by Closing Time
The World’s Best Nightlife, Ranked by Closing Time
Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Gary Beadle and his family.
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are Slaying The Parenting Game
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
This Saudi Teen Whose Story Has Gone Viral Hopes Twitter Will Save Her Life
Halsey Makes Her First Billboard Hot 100 #1 With Solo Single ‘Without Me’
8 Stormi Webster Moments That We’re Hoping Kylie Jenner Will Document Online

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
Vicky Pattison Has A Unique Approach To New Year’s Resolutions And It’s Wise AF
Vicky Pattison shows off amazing bikini body on holiday in Mexico in January 2019
Vicky Pattison Shows Off Toned AF Bikini Body In Mexico
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks pilots
TOWIE's Pete Wicks Has A Major Appearance In Vicky Pattison: The Break Up
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Encourages Girl Power In Rant Against Online Trolls
Vicky Pattison and Paul Burns
Vicky Pattison Pays Touching Tribute To Late Best Friend Paul Burns
Vicky Pattison Proves The LBD Is History In This Knockout Lime Green Dress
Celeb Relationships That Didn’t Last The Year: Including Vicky Pattison And Liam Payne
Vicky Pattison filmed a breakup show
Vicky Pattison Reveals What It Was Like Filming John Noble Breakup For Reality Show
Vicky Pattison Leaves Fans Shook In Fire Crochet Bikini Pics
Vicky Pattison weight loss
Vicky Pattison Sends Out Desperate Appeal To Find Her Ass
Vicky Pattison Bikini
Vicky Pattison Slays In A Tiny Orange Bikini

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
Scotty T set to star in Jack and his Giant Beanstalk.
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Lands Starring Role In Adults-Only Panto
Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals She’s ‘Civil’ With Dylan Siggers As She Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent – Exclusive
How to be a baller on a budget.
How To Be A Baller On A Budget
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Chris Hughes.
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis
11 Surprisingly Motivational Memes To Help You Get Through Today
Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track