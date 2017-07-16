Vicky Pattison Opens Up About The Reality Of Cruel Trolls Attacking Her Figure

Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison has opened up about how tough it can be when trolls feel the need to criticise her body and - despite saying she'll never be "100% happy" with her figure - has now gone into detail about how she's learnt to embrace her body hang-ups. 

The former Geordie Shore lass has explained that she finds it a bit uncomfortable when her body is up for public discussion, telling Heat Magazine that she's always careful to ensure she doesn't say anything that could negatively impact on her fans.

"It's frustrating, because I was under the impression that I bring a lot more to the table," she began. "But, as women, we have to deal with it. I don't want young lasses being obsessed with numbers - it's more important to love yourself from within.

Pointing out that the philosophy about being comfortable in her own skin is something she only got to grips with in her 20s, Viks said: "I'm trying to live me life and be content in me own skin, all boobs and bum."

In a seperate interview with New!, Vicky revealed that while the overwhelming majority of her social-media comments are positive, the tiny percentage that aren't quite so lovely still have an impact on her self-confidence.

Be #UnapologeticallyYou.... I am exactly what I am, I am not perfect and I don't pretend to be! But then what is perfection?! It's a subjective ideal that doesn't exist!! As women, we put too much pressure on ourselves!! We are all beautiful! So embrace your shape ladies and applaud other females... Confidence is what is important and I want us all to have confidence in whatever we are!!

"My Instagram is 80 per cent women and 95 per cent of them are lovely. It's that tiny five per cent that let us down, but they're the ones you remember. I refuse to let them affect us... I don't think it's important what it says on the scales. It's how you look and feel."

As always, we couldn't have said it better ourselves. And three cheers for Viks for having such a healthy outlook when it comes to handling the trolls.  

