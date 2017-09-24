Vicky Pattison Thought She Had Been Kidnapped And Feared For Her Life On New TV Series

Vicky Pattison says she was left traumatised and fearing for her life while filming her latest TV show appearance.

The former Geordie Shore babe is one of the stars of ITV2’s new series of Release The Hounds – which sees celebs trying to win cash prizes while being chased by dogs.

Filming took place in Lithuania and, well, the whole process of making the show sounds pretty darn terrifying.

“It was like psychological warfare. I really thought I was being kidnapped at one point,” Vicky told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“I was just ditched on the side of the road, bound and blindfolded, and thought I was going to get run over,” she revealed.

And it seems the terror elements of the show were pushed to the limits with the latest series swapping English woodlands for a Lithuanian forest.

“Apparently, the reason they film out there is because they are more free when it comes to health and safety laws,” Vicky explained.

Yikes. We’re glad you survived, pet!

