Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Urges Fans To Be Compassionate As She Details Mental Health Struggle

"Sending love, light and positivity to everyone."

Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 11:03

Vicky Pattison has urged fans to be compassionate to others after opening up about how living her life on social-media can have a negative effect on her emotional wellbeing.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to pen a powerful message in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week. In particular, she praised boyfriend Ercan Ram for always taking the time to listen to her problems.

Goodnight from us and my very shiny face... 💙
View this post on Instagram

Goodnight from us and my very shiny face... 💙

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

Recalling one of their conversations, she said: “I talked about how the thoughtless and sometimes mean things that people say on social media genuinely hurt and I’m exhausted by constantly putting on a brave face and acting like I’m fine.

“How I need to get a handle on my sleeping pattern, find some balance with work and personal life, how sometimes I just feel lost and Like I totally don’t belong in the world I’m in.

Instagram versus Reality... 😂✨ After the week I’ve had this was EXACTLY what I needed... 💙 I’ve been pretty busy this week- as well as stressed, sleeping badly, full on with work and super nervous about my show, @coachtripofficial starting and the @masterchefuk final. I’ve actually been so preoccupied with work that I’ve not really acknowledged #mentalhealthawarenessweek and for that I’m sorry. With an issue as sensitive, powerful and prevalent as mental health I should not only take the time to be more mindful of my own well being but also consciously use my platform to help and support others. So last night when I finished filming I organised a beautiful full body massage for me and @ercan_ram, after that we drank wine and ate malteasers on the sofa and I truly talked about my week. I talked about How the thoughtless and sometimes mean things that people say on social media genuinely hurt and I’m exhausted by constantly putting on a brave face and acting like I’m fine, how I need to get a handle on my sleeping pattern, find some balance with work and personal life, how sometimes I just feel lost and Like I totally don’t belong in the world I’m in... and you know what? After I got it off my chest, I felt a little bit lighter and a little bit better. I think what I’m trying to say is if something is bothering you, if you’re struggling, if you’re down- please talk to someone, take some time for yourself, put yourself first, do something that relaxes you, spend time with people you love, open up, be honest... And if someone does open up to you; be kind, be patient and show no judgement. If we all were more compassionate and open minded maybe these dialogues would be easier to have and their would be a lot more people suffering in silence and feeling alone. Sending love, light and positivity to everyone 🖤 Ps the first pic is me and @ercan_ram posing after a lovely massage and the second one is us after a perilously close nip slip... 😍🙈! THANKYOU @secretspauk for organising such a wonderful treat with @donna__louise20 and @x_ebzz_x 💆🏻‍♀️
View this post on Instagram

Instagram versus Reality... 😂✨ After the week I’ve had this was EXACTLY what I needed... 💙 I’ve been pretty busy this week- as well as stressed, sleeping badly, full on with work and super nervous about my show, @coachtripofficial starting and the @masterchefuk final. I’ve actually been so preoccupied with work that I’ve not really acknowledged #mentalhealthawarenessweek and for that I’m sorry. With an issue as sensitive, powerful and prevalent as mental health I should not only take the time to be more mindful of my own well being but also consciously use my platform to help and support others. So last night when I finished filming I organised a beautiful full body massage for me and @ercan_ram, after that we drank wine and ate malteasers on the sofa and I truly talked about my week. I talked about How the thoughtless and sometimes mean things that people say on social media genuinely hurt and I’m exhausted by constantly putting on a brave face and acting like I’m fine, how I need to get a handle on my sleeping pattern, find some balance with work and personal life, how sometimes I just feel lost and Like I totally don’t belong in the world I’m in... and you know what? After I got it off my chest, I felt a little bit lighter and a little bit better. I think what I’m trying to say is if something is bothering you, if you’re struggling, if you’re down- please talk to someone, take some time for yourself, put yourself first, do something that relaxes you, spend time with people you love, open up, be honest... And if someone does open up to you; be kind, be patient and show no judgement. If we all were more compassionate and open minded maybe these dialogues would be easier to have and their would be a lot more people suffering in silence and feeling alone. Sending love, light and positivity to everyone 🖤 Ps the first pic is me and @ercan_ram posing after a lovely massage and the second one is us after a perilously close nip slip... 😍🙈! THANKYOU @secretspauk for organising such a wonderful treat with @donna__louise20 and @x_ebzz_x 💆🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

Explaining that just letting her feelings out can lessen the load, she concluded: “You know what? After I got it off my chest, I felt a little bit lighter and a little bit better.”

She added: “I think what I’m trying to say is if something is bothering you, if you’re struggling, if you’re down- please talk to someone, take some time for yourself, put yourself first, do something that relaxes you, spend time with people you love, open up, be honest...”

You are AMAZING! Now it’s your turn to #SaySomethingNice @fernemccann!! This #WorldMentalHealthDay I have partnered up with @prettylittlething. We all know how nasty the internet can get, especially on social media. So today #PrettyLittleThing and I are asking you to #SaySomethingNice and nominate someone else to. On top of this, #PrettyLittleThing are donating 100% of proceeds from the sales off 4 new compliment tees to @youngmindsuk. Just search ‘WMHD’ on their website or click the link in my bio #PositiveVibes.

“And if someone does open up to you; be kind, be patient and show no judgement. If we all were more compassionate and open minded maybe these dialogues would be easier to have and their would be a lot more people suffering in silence and feeling alone. [sic]”

Well said.

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Vicky Pattison Urges Fans To Be Compassionate As She Details Mental Health Struggle
Liam Hemsworth Is Reportedly “Taking It Slow” With New Girlfriend Maddison Brown
Kylie Jenner 'Can't Wait' To Have More Babies After Travis Scott Split
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Spotted Together At Her 23rd Birthday Party
Harry Styles Reaches Out To A Fan With A Supportive Message About Having Therapy
Justin Bieber Is Dropping Hints On Instagram That He Wants A Baby With Hailey Bieber
Get To Know KennyHoopla
Get To Know: KennyHoopla
Becky G Will Host The 2019 MTV EMAs!
2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch
Tana Mongeau Weighs In On Ex Bella Thorne’s New Romance With Alex Martini
Billie Eilish Defends BTS After Fans Made Rude Comments About A Potential Collab
Hailey Bieber Got Into A Feud With A Fan Over Claims Justin Mocked Taylor Swift
The Internet Found An Old Video Of Cody Simpson Revealing His Crush On Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Just Roasted Cody Simpson Online As Kaitlynn Carter Reacts To Romance
Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She’s Glad Her Romance With John Noble Didn’t Work Out
Selena Gomez And Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours After Being Pictured Together
Miley Cyrus in 2019
Miley Cyrus Confirms She's Dating Cody Simpson and She Wants Some Respect
Did Tyler Cameron Just Confirm That He And Gigi Hadid Have Already Broken Up?
Did Travis Scott Cheat On Kylie Jenner With An Instagram Model Called YungSweetRo?
Billie Eilish Opens Up About A Disaster Date She Went On With A Rich Boy And His Butler

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Urges Fans To Be Compassionate As She Details Mental Health Struggle
Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She’s Glad Her Romance With John Noble Didn’t Work Out
Vicky Pattison Pens Empowering Statement About Embracing Her Changing Weight
Vicky Pattison Refuses To Turn Off Her Instagram Comments As She Praises Her Boyfriend
Vicky Pattison Just Demolished A Troll Who Said She Had A ‘Belly’ In This Picture
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison Announces She's Going On 'Celebrity Love Island'
Vicky Pattison Said The Sweetest Thing About Her Mum After ‘The Worst Year Of Her Life’
Vicky Pattison Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To BFF Paul Burns On His 38th Birthday
Vicky Pattison Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To BFF Paul Burns On His 38th Birthday
Vicky Pattison And New Boyfriend Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Look So In Love On Romantic Budapest Getaway
Vicky Pattison Left The Most Priceless Comment On This Picture Of Holly Hagan
Vicky Pattison Is Planning To Freeze Her Eggs But Doesn&#039;t Want To &#039;Pressure&#039; Herself
Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She's Planning To Freeze Her Eggs
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Urges Fans To Be Compassionate As She Details Mental Health Struggle
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Liam Hemsworth Is Reportedly “Taking It Slow” With New Girlfriend Maddison Brown
Justin Bieber Is Dropping Hints On Instagram That He Wants A Baby With Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner 'Can't Wait' To Have More Babies After Travis Scott Split
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Spotted Together At Her 23rd Birthday Party
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Becky G Will Host The 2019 MTV EMAs!
2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
12 Primark Makeup Products That Are Actually As Good As The High End Versions