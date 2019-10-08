Vicky Pattison Urges Fans To Be Compassionate As She Details Mental Health Struggle

Vicky Pattison has urged fans to be compassionate to others after opening up about how living her life on social-media can have a negative effect on her emotional wellbeing.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to pen a powerful message in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week. In particular, she praised boyfriend Ercan Ram for always taking the time to listen to her problems.

Recalling one of their conversations, she said: “I talked about how the thoughtless and sometimes mean things that people say on social media genuinely hurt and I’m exhausted by constantly putting on a brave face and acting like I’m fine.

“How I need to get a handle on my sleeping pattern, find some balance with work and personal life, how sometimes I just feel lost and Like I totally don’t belong in the world I’m in.

Explaining that just letting her feelings out can lessen the load, she concluded: “You know what? After I got it off my chest, I felt a little bit lighter and a little bit better.”

She added: “I think what I’m trying to say is if something is bothering you, if you’re struggling, if you’re down- please talk to someone, take some time for yourself, put yourself first, do something that relaxes you, spend time with people you love, open up, be honest...”

“And if someone does open up to you; be kind, be patient and show no judgement. If we all were more compassionate and open minded maybe these dialogues would be easier to have and their would be a lot more people suffering in silence and feeling alone. [sic]”

Well said.