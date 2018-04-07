Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Wants To Drop Her Party Girl Image, So Say Goodbye To VIP Vicky

Vicky’s making an effort to change her reputation

Saturday, April 7, 2018 - 12:59

We got to know top lass Vicky Pattison as “the Geordie girl with a V.I.P. edge,” but now she’s ready to put her party girl rep behind her. 

“I am making a conscious effort to make sure I am leaving certain reputations behind,” the 30 year old reality TV star told News Corp. 

But don’t worry she not going to go off and become a nun or anything - she just wants to find a balance between going out partying and trying to be a bit more of calmed down grown up. 

“I just want to get myself into a place where it feels natural instead of being hard party girl one minute and soccer mum the next,” she added. 

Vicky has definitely changed since her days getting mortal on Geordie Shore. She planning her wedding to fiance John Noble and has even admitted she quite likes the idea of having kids.

“John gives me a level of security I've never had before. He makes me feel safe because I know he's not going anywhere. I always said I didn't want children but being with John has totally changed my mind,” she confessed to OK! magazine. 

“We recently made the decision that children are very much part of our future. I've come to realise that life would be quite empty without them,” she added. 

We’ll miss party Vicky, but she’s pretty awesome the way she is now as well. 

