Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Was Drinking Entirely The Wrong Type Of Fizz On New Year’s Eve

Vicky’s starting the year with a cold

Monday, January 1, 2018 - 13:47

No big night out for Vicky Pattison last night, the former Geordie Shore star saw in the New Year with a cold and a box of aspirin. Such a little radgie still, isn’t she! 

Instead of knocking back a few glasses/bottles of Champagne, Vicky was drinking the sort of fizz that really absolutely no one wants to be drinking: dispersible aspirin. 

The Geordie Shore Lasses Make Their 2018 New Year's Resolutions 

But despite catching the horrible Christmas cold that’s going around atm, Vicky was still able to post about how thankful she is for everything that’s happened in the last year.

“Just wanted to wish everyone a happy 2018!! But mostly I’d love to take this moment to celebrate what an amazing year 2017 has been,” the reality TV star wrote on Instagram. 

Copyright [Instagram]

“I’ve had some amazing holidays, created some brilliant memories, made new friends, cemented older relationships and appreciated my unbelievable family more than ever!! 

“Professionally I’ve released my third novel, been given my own show, was honoured to be chosen as @annsummers first ever body confidence ambassador and have worked alongside some of my tv heroes,” she added. 

I just wanted to wish everyone a happy 2018!! But mostly I’d love to take this moment to celebrate what an amazing year 2017 has been!!! I’m so incredibly fortunate to have met this man and to have him propose to me and own our dream home together! And I cannot wait to be Mrs Noble. Love you with all my heart Mr 💍 I’ve had some amazing holidays, created some brilliant memories, made new friends, cemented older relationships and appreciated my unbelievable family more than ever!! Professionally I’ve released my third novel, been given my own show, was honoured to be chosen as @annsummers first ever body confidence ambassador and have worked alongside some of my tv heroes! I am grateful and so fortunate!! Here’s wishing you all health, wealth, lots more smiling and happiness for 2018!! BRING IT ON, I’m ready for you 😍🍾🥂👑✈️💕

I just wanted to wish everyone a happy 2018!! But mostly I’d love to take this moment to celebrate what an amazing year 2017 has been!!! I’m so incredibly fortunate to have met this man and to have him propose to me and own our dream home together! And I cannot wait to be Mrs Noble. Love you with all my heart Mr 💍 I’ve had some amazing holidays, created some brilliant memories, made new friends, cemented older relationships and appreciated my unbelievable family more than ever!! Professionally I’ve released my third novel, been given my own show, was honoured to be chosen as @annsummers first ever body confidence ambassador and have worked alongside some of my tv heroes! I am grateful and so fortunate!! Here’s wishing you all health, wealth, lots more smiling and happiness for 2018!! BRING IT ON, I’m ready for you 😍🍾🥂👑✈️💕

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

“I am grateful and so fortunate!! Here’s wishing you all health, wealth, lots more smiling and happiness for 2018!! BRING IT ON, I’m ready for you,” Vicky finished. 

That bit about health… here’s hoping you get over your cold soon, Vicky. 

 

The Geordie Shore Lasses Make Their 2018 New Year's Resolutions 

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison celebrated New Year&#039;s Even by drinking a glass of dispersible aspirin
Vicky Pattison Was Drinking Entirely The Wrong Type Of Fizz On New Year’s Eve
Vicky Pattison Has The Most Relatable AF Message To Share About Snacking
Vicky Pattison admits to panicking when looking after baby Sunday
Vicky Pattison ‘Panics’ While Looking After Ferne McCann’s ‘Perfect’ Baby
Vicky Pattison bought fiance John Noble a birthday present worth thousands
Vicky Pattison Spent Thousands On Fiance John Noble’s Birthday Present
Throwing It Back To Gaz Beadle And Vicky Pattison's Geordie Christmas Single: "A Parsnip In A Pear Tree."
body_sos_cast_thumbnail.jpg
Ex On The Beach: Body SOS | Meet The Trainers!
TRAINERS EX ON THE BEACH BODY SOS
Beach Body SOS: Meet The Personal Trainers Ready To Kick Some Fitness Ass In New MTV Series Featuring A Former Miss England And Love Island’s Rykard Jenkins
Vicky Pattison Reveals The Extreme Reaction She Had To Ferne McCann's Pregnancy
Beach Body SOS: Vicky Pattison Reveals Her Biggest Fitness Achievement, Workout Food Tips And Which Kardashian Gives Her Body Goals - EXCLUSIVE
Ex On The Beach: Body SOS Host Vicky Pattison Hints At Injuries, Emotional Transformations And ‘Fit Lads’ As Series Start Date Is Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Vicky Pattison hits back at fans who criticises her on social media
Vicky Pattison Shuts Down 'Disgusting' Troll Who Criticised Her Charity Work

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby wore the most unexpected thing on new year&#039;s eve... flip flops
We Did Not Expect Charlotte Crosby To Wear This On New Year’s Eve
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Travis Scott
Megan McKenna shares a pic of a filter that thought her lips were her face! Lol!
Snapchat Filter Mistakes Megan McKenna’s Lips For Her Face And It’s Totally Lol
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Josh Ritchie - there&#039;s flirting online and in real life
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie Now?
Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Britney Spears Expected To Announce World Tour This Week
Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Holly Hagan embraces body positivity by showing cellulite on her bottom
Holly Hagan Posts Pic Of Her Kim Kardashian-Worthy Booty And Embraces Her Cellulite
Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Over' Stephen Bear And Loving The Single Life
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip
Kendall Jenner Had The Perfect Response To Rumours She Might Be Pregnant
Marnie Simpson Plans On Spending 'The Next 70 Years' With Casey Johnson
Sophie Kasaei is looking forward to the New Year, plans to focus on herself
Sophie Kasaei Is All About Being ‘Single And Strong’ For 2018