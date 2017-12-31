Vicky Pattison Was Drinking Entirely The Wrong Type Of Fizz On New Year’s Eve

No big night out for Vicky Pattison last night, the former Geordie Shore star saw in the New Year with a cold and a box of aspirin. Such a little radgie still, isn’t she!

Instead of knocking back a few glasses/bottles of Champagne, Vicky was drinking the sort of fizz that really absolutely no one wants to be drinking: dispersible aspirin.

But despite catching the horrible Christmas cold that’s going around atm, Vicky was still able to post about how thankful she is for everything that’s happened in the last year.

“Just wanted to wish everyone a happy 2018!! But mostly I’d love to take this moment to celebrate what an amazing year 2017 has been,” the reality TV star wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve had some amazing holidays, created some brilliant memories, made new friends, cemented older relationships and appreciated my unbelievable family more than ever!!

“Professionally I’ve released my third novel, been given my own show, was honoured to be chosen as @annsummers first ever body confidence ambassador and have worked alongside some of my tv heroes,” she added.

“I am grateful and so fortunate!! Here’s wishing you all health, wealth, lots more smiling and happiness for 2018!! BRING IT ON, I’m ready for you,” Vicky finished.

That bit about health… here’s hoping you get over your cold soon, Vicky.

