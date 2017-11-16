Vicky Pattison Works Some Insane Underboob In Her New NSFW Calendar

Vicky Pattison

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison just took underboob to a whole new level for the cover of her 2018 calendar and you'll probably want to buy it immediately. 

The release of the raunchy calendar comes as Vicky celebrated a pretty special date of her own yesterday, her 30th birthday.

Hit play on the video to see Vicky Pattison's incredible transformation over the years...

While the lass is having whale of a time making the most out of her special day, judging by the cover of her calendar every day is about to get that little bit better.

Rocking a teeny crop top and some funky shades that are giving us major summer throwback vibes, the lass really does look like a true worldie.

The release of the phenomenal spectacle comes as Vicks has been super busy with birthday shenanigans, and she took to Instagram to thank her husband-to-be, John Noble, for throwing her a mint night of birthday celebrations.

"@johnnoblejn, you drive me insane but I wouldn't have you any other way... 😂💙 THANKYOU for a lovely first night of our perfect birthday celebrations" wrote the 30-year-old.

And speaking of her hubby-to-be, it was recently announced that the busy bee is set to appear on Say Yes To The Dress to find not one, but two fairytale dresses for another all-important date of hers.

Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire... 🔥 @johnnoblejn, you drive me insane but I wouldn't have you any other way... 😂💙 THANKYOU for a lovely first night of our perfect birthday celebrations 💛

Vicks is yet to reveal when the big day is, but she should probs let us know pronto so we can get it penned into our Vicky Pattison 2018 calendar, obvs.

What a stunner!

Now you know you want to watch all of Vicky's best Ex On The Beach and Geordie Shore moments...

 

