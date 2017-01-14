Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 11:04

Say goodbye to seeing naked snaps of Vicky Pattison on social media.

The Geordie Shore babe has been banned from sharing topless seslfies by her boyfriend John Noble.

Instagram
Vix says John loves seeing her being body confident online – but got worried when she shared a photo that shared a little too much flesh for his liking.

“John likes all my pics but I did get in trouble for the topless one. I was definitely in the bad books,” Vicky revealed to the Daily Star on Sunday.

Progress not perfection.... Not too bad for the second week of January!! Still a long way to go but definitely feeling positive! Almost see a little bit of muscle definition creeping in there aswell! 😳😂 Day off today so I'm going to do a couple quick @minivnutrition workouts in the gym and see who I can convince to come for a hike!!! 😍 Head to www.minivnutrition.com now to get 35% off our subscription model and products to help kickstart your New Year plan! #JanPlan 💋

“I can understand he could be worried other guys will look at it sexually, or the lads in the gym will have seen it, but to me it was just that I’ve been training hard and I wanted to show off,” she said.

“I covered my titties with my arms. It’s not like I had them swinging around but there will be no more topless shots from now on. I’ve kept it to a bikini since,” she added.

Copyright [Instagram]
Vicky says posing in swimwear on social media is helping boost her confidence – and acting as a great way to hit back at her critics.

“This is my way to say a big f**k you to all those who slag me off or those who say I photoshop images,” she said.

Miss Vicky appearing in Geordie Shore? Get nostalgic with other past reality stars by watching 7 Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits...

