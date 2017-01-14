Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Say goodbye to seeing naked snaps of Vicky Pattison on social media.

The Geordie Shore babe has been banned from sharing topless seslfies by her boyfriend John Noble.

Instagram

Vix says John loves seeing her being body confident online – but got worried when she shared a photo that shared a little too much flesh for his liking.

“John likes all my pics but I did get in trouble for the topless one. I was definitely in the bad books,” Vicky revealed to the Daily Star on Sunday.

“I can understand he could be worried other guys will look at it sexually, or the lads in the gym will have seen it, but to me it was just that I’ve been training hard and I wanted to show off,” she said.

“I covered my titties with my arms. It’s not like I had them swinging around but there will be no more topless shots from now on. I’ve kept it to a bikini since,” she added.

Copyright [Instagram]

Vicky says posing in swimwear on social media is helping boost her confidence – and acting as a great way to hit back at her critics.

“This is my way to say a big f**k you to all those who slag me off or those who say I photoshop images,” she said.

