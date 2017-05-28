Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out

She’s looking absolutely mint these days thanks to a combination of healthy eating and exercise.

But former Geordie Shore babe Vicky Pattison, 29, has long been an advocate of balance… as perfectly demonstrated by her tweet over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Following what we can only assume is either a mortal night out on the Toon or many a girlie cocktail, the reality star tweeted to her 2million followers: “My drunken behaviours aren't ok... I've ate 3 burgers (sic)”.

My drunken behaviours aren't ok... I've ate 3 burgers 😩🍔 — Vicky Pattison (@VickyPattison) May 27, 2017

OH VICK! Don’t worry girl, we’ve all been there…

Not that she needs to worry as the I’m A Celebrity winner also posted a bikini selfie over the weekend, in which she looked INCREDS.

Vicky flaunted her stunning figure in a black Ann Summers bikini, which highlighted her rock-hard abs.

She oozed body confidence in the snap, after hitting back at body shamers recently who accused her of going from a size 10 to a size 16.

In an interview with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Vicky said: “I feel like any woman. No matter what size you are, you can have a good day and a bad day and you can have good angles and bad angles.

“I wish people weren’t so fixated on it. Let’s lighten up, chill out and live your life a bit.”

PREACH!

