Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out

Monday, May 29, 2017 - 12:13

She’s looking absolutely mint these days thanks to a combination of healthy eating and exercise.

But former Geordie Shore babe Vicky Pattison, 29, has long been an advocate of balance… as perfectly demonstrated by her tweet over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Following what we can only assume is either a mortal night out on the Toon or many a girlie cocktail, the reality star tweeted to her 2million followers: “My drunken behaviours aren't ok... I've ate 3 burgers (sic)”.

OH VICK! Don’t worry girl, we’ve all been there…

Not that she needs to worry as the I’m A Celebrity winner also posted a bikini selfie over the weekend, in which she looked INCREDS.

Vicky flaunted her stunning figure in a black Ann Summers bikini, which highlighted her rock-hard abs.

#ShakeSunday 👏🏼✌🏼️ We've got a new week starting tomorrow and rather than panicking about going back to work or your healthy eating why don't you take a breath, chill out and think positively about all the amazing opportunities that the week infront of you holds! You could achieve anything you wanted this week- tonight is the night you plan and prep and it doesn't even have to be a time consuming or difficult task! Simply take 5 minutes, think of 3 three things this week you want to accomplish- could be training everyday, or juicing once a day, being nice to everyone or trying something new. Why don't you make that 'trying something new' giving our @minivnutrition mini:shakes a go! With less than 120kcals per one and a proper protein punch they're the perfect meal replacement! Don't be afraid of Monday's.. Embrace them, own them, make the week work for you!!! www.minivnutrition.com Bikini is @annsummers

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

She oozed body confidence in the snap, after hitting back at body shamers recently who accused her of going from a size 10 to a size 16.

In an interview with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Vicky said: “I feel like any woman. No matter what size you are, you can have a good day and a bad day and you can have good angles and bad angles.

“I wish people weren’t so fixated on it. Let’s lighten up, chill out and live your life a bit.”

PREACH!

WATCH Vicky hit back at body shamers in MTV News below...

