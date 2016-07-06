Vicky Pattison’s Ex Jordan Wright Says Their Relationship Was Volatile 

Vicky Pattison's probably feeling a bit volatile right now TBH, because her ex boyfriend Jordan Wright has spoken out about their relationship being, er, volatile.

The former Geordie Shore star is totally loved up with John Noble, but before she started dating her current boyfriend she was seeing Jordan Wright, and he’s just been not all that nice about their time together.

“We split up in November and it was a bit of a messy break up to be fair. Our relationship was very volatile to be fair. It’s the kind of personality that she is and I am,” Jordan has told The Sun.

Mambo view sunsets☉☉☉ Mambo view sunsets☉☉☉ A post shared by Jordan Wright (@jordanwrights) on Jul 6, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

Could it be that Jordan’s feeling a little bit bitter after Vicky moved on with John right after their relationship ended? “Less than 24 hours after we split she had her tongue down another geezer’s neck,” he admits.

Vicky’s thrown some preemptive shade of her own though. While speaking about past boyfriends during a recent chat on Lorraine, she revealed she’s previously found it hard to find someone who is successful and also supportive of her success. Which is exactly what she has with John now.

“He’s lovely and caring and strong. I’ve finally got a man, not a fan,” said Vicky on the show.

So maybe she’s not feeling volatile after all. She’s probably just feeling pretty darn happy.

Words: Olivia Cooke

