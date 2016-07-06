Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison’s Ex Jordan Wright Says Their Relationship Was Volatile 

Vicky Pattison’s ex boyfriend claims his relationship with the Geordie Shore star was “volatile”...

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 12:49

Vicky Pattison's probably feeling a bit volatile right now TBH, because her ex boyfriend Jordan Wright has spoken out about their relationship being, er, volatile. 

Copyright [Getty]

The former Geordie Shore star is totally loved up with John Noble, but before she started dating her current boyfriend she was seeing Jordan Wright, and he’s just been not all that nice about their time together.

“We split up in November and it was a bit of a messy break up to be fair. Our relationship was very volatile to be fair. It’s the kind of personality that she is and I am,” Jordan has told The Sun.

Mambo view sunsets☉☉☉

Mambo view sunsets☉☉☉

A post shared by Jordan Wright (@jordanwrights) on

Could it be that Jordan’s feeling a little bit bitter after Vicky moved on with John right after their relationship ended? “Less than 24 hours after we split she had her tongue down another geezer’s neck,” he admits.

Vicky’s thrown some preemptive shade of her own though. While speaking about past boyfriends during a recent chat on Lorraine, she revealed she’s previously found it hard to find someone who is successful and also supportive of her success. Which is exactly what she has with John now. 

The love of my life... 💙 @johnnoblejn

The love of my life... 💙 @johnnoblejn

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

“He’s lovely and caring and strong. I’ve finally got a man, not a fan,” said Vicky on the show. 

So maybe she’s not feeling volatile after all. She’s probably just feeling pretty darn happy. 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Marnie Simpson on THAT feud with Vicky Pattison

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Chloe Patton reveals whether her and Jordan are thinking about baby number two

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Reveals Whether Her And Jordan Edwards Are Planning Baby Number Two Yet - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari updates fans on her relationship with Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Updates Fans On Her Relationship With Dylan Siggers Ahead Of Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

Ed Sheeran’s Leaked Glastonbury Rider Is Just So Adorably Ed Sheeran

Kylie Jenner offers her mum advice after photoshopping drama blows up

Kylie Jenner’s Helping Mum Kris 'Shake Off The Haters' After Her Photoshop Drama

Perrie Edwards hits out at claims she&#039;s photoshopped her bum in new holiday pictures

Perrie Edwards Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped Her Booty In Holiday Pic

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Send Their Condolences After His Stepfather Passes Away

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’

Chloe Ferry finally passes her driving theory test after 10 attempts, and orders her dream car to celebrate

Chloe Ferry Pases Her Driving Theory Test After 10 Tries, Buys A Huge New Car To Celebrate

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship

Vicky Pattison’s Ex Jordan Wright Says Their Relationship Was Volatile 

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Sassi Simmonds shares advice for other young mums

Teen Mom UK's Sassi Simmonds Shares Advice For Other Young Mums: 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' - EXCLUSIVE

Watch Andrew Garfield In The First Footage From National Theatre Live's Angels in America Cinema Broadcast

It's Official: The World’s Best Airline Is...

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Stormzy and More Soar to Number One with their Artists for Grenfell Charity Single

20 Celebs Who Have Been On WAY Worse Dates Than You

14 Tinder Dating Stories That Will Legit Give You Nightmares

12 Celebs Who Have Dared To Date A Civilian

Transgender Glee Star Charice Pempengco Reveals New Male Name and It's Perfect

Kris Jenner's Latest Gym Selfie Has Left Everyone Screaming Photoshop At Her

See The Celebs And Allies Who Are Coming #OUTIN60 This Pride Month

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Ex Jordan Wright Says Their Relationship Was Volatile 

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She Leaked Vicky Pattison's Show Earnings

Vicky Pattison Gushes About Her Boyf and Reveals The Real Reason She Left Loose Women

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Hits Out At Taylor Swift Calling The Chart Topper 'Sly'

Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time

Celebrity

Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?

Vicky Pattison Credits Newfound Body Confidence With 'Working Hard' In The Gym

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out

Marnie Simpson Reignites Vicky Pattison Feud With New Book: 'She’s The Most Terrifying Person I Know'

Vicky Pattison
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Just Made The Grimmest Confession About Her Post-Sex Routine

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Chloe Ferry Claims Lesbian Sex Was A Dealbreaker In Her 'Secret Relationship' With Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Chloe Ferry finally passes her driving theory test after 10 attempts, and orders her dream car to celebrate
Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Pases Her Driving Theory Test After 10 Tries, Buys A Huge New Car To Celebrate

Cheryl Just Hit Back At Claims She's Ashamed Of Her Post-Baby Bod In The Best Way Possible

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Ex Jordan Wright Says Their Relationship Was Volatile 

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’