Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks

The fans want a new reality TV ‘power couple.’

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 11:17

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison isn’t a stranger to romance rumours as-of-late, but we bet she didn’t see this one coming. Her fans are flipping out over a picture of her with close pal Pete Wicks at the National Television Awards.

In the world of celebrity though, every move you make is being analysed by eagle-eyed fans and Vicky’s are no different.

Ey up! Watch Vicky Pattison educate by sharing her blood injections to battle her traction alopecia >>> 

Sharing a beautiful snap of the pair together at this year’s NTAs, Vicky captioned the picture with a sassy remark about Pete, writing: “You are prettier than me for gods sake [sic].”

The reality TV star looked incredible in her floor-length Suzanne Neville gown, but fans are more concerned with whether or not Vicky is going to kick-start a whirlwind romance with Pete. Whirlwind romances are very on trend tbf.

Flooding the star’s Instagram comments section with questions, one fan asked: “Why are you two not together?” With another simply stating facts, adding: “I know you’re just friends but you two look so good together.”

Instagram

A third fan made sure to let them know what their future could hold if their relationship turned romantic, commenting: “You two would make a power couple.”

Then a fourth managed to chime in with what could be either a question or a demand, we’re not too sure, adding: “Why can’t you just be a couple already, you’re both gorgeous.”

They both are stunning but unfortunately for you fans out there, men and women can just be friends.

We guess only time will tell though. Keep those eagle-eyes peeled.

Latest News

The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison is your hungover mood.
Vicky Pattison Is Here To Give You The Hangover Advice You Need
New Music Round-up: Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, Julia Michaels And More
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Would ‘Rather Have A Baby Than An Engagement’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor
What a healthy relationship looks like.
What A Healthy Relationship Looks Like
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Apparently Planning A Tropical Beach Wedding
4 of The UK’s Biggest Artists Are Going To Be Performing Together At The BRITs 2019
Charlotte Crosby goes on a rant on Instagram.
Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Pokemon Go
5 Reasons Video Games Are Good For Your Health, According To Science
Life Is Strange
HELLA YES! You Can Play Life is Strange 2 Episode 2 Right Now
Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
MTV Push Live At Tape London - Glowie
Watch Glowie Perform Her Body Posi Bop ‘Body’ AT MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Jade Bird
Watch Jade Bird Perform Her Blazing Tune ‘Love Has All Been Done Before’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Sam Fender
Watch Sam Fender’s Hauntingly Beautiful MTV PUSH Live Performance Of ‘Dead Boys’
Bella Hadid’s Mum Denies Claims The Model Has Ever Used Botox And Fillers

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison is your hungover mood.
Vicky Pattison Is Here To Give You The Hangover Advice You Need
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
Vicky Pattison caught snogging Towie&#039;s Ercan Ramadan.
Vicky Pattison Seen Snogging Towie’s Ercan Ramadan In The Street
Vicky Pattison posts throwback snap from the sister&#039;s wedding on Instagram.
Vicky Pattison Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Swimwear Snap
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison Shares Real AF Bikini Video | MTV Celeb
Vicky Pattison Is Loving All Her 'Bits' In Real AF Bikini Video Following Unflattering Pap Shots
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison Hits Back At Claims She 'Blocked' The Bride At Her Sister's Wedding | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm She’s Married Travis Scott?
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Charlotte Crosby goes on a rant on Instagram.
Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show
Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Apparently Planning A Tropical Beach Wedding
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor