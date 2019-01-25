Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison isn’t a stranger to romance rumours as-of-late, but we bet she didn’t see this one coming. Her fans are flipping out over a picture of her with close pal Pete Wicks at the National Television Awards.

In the world of celebrity though, every move you make is being analysed by eagle-eyed fans and Vicky’s are no different.

Ey up! Watch Vicky Pattison educate by sharing her blood injections to battle her traction alopecia >>>

Sharing a beautiful snap of the pair together at this year’s NTAs, Vicky captioned the picture with a sassy remark about Pete, writing: “You are prettier than me for gods sake [sic].”

The reality TV star looked incredible in her floor-length Suzanne Neville gown, but fans are more concerned with whether or not Vicky is going to kick-start a whirlwind romance with Pete. Whirlwind romances are very on trend tbf.

Flooding the star’s Instagram comments section with questions, one fan asked: “Why are you two not together?” With another simply stating facts, adding: “I know you’re just friends but you two look so good together.”

A third fan made sure to let them know what their future could hold if their relationship turned romantic, commenting: “You two would make a power couple.”

Then a fourth managed to chime in with what could be either a question or a demand, we’re not too sure, adding: “Why can’t you just be a couple already, you’re both gorgeous.”

They both are stunning but unfortunately for you fans out there, men and women can just be friends.

We guess only time will tell though. Keep those eagle-eyes peeled.