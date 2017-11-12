Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

Fans are shaken, stirred, and excited by Vicky's latest Instagram post

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 12:08

Vicky Pattison shared a bikini throwback on Instagram on Sunday – sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

The former Geordie Shore beauty looked incredible in her snap – showing herself emerging from a swimming pool in a pink bikini.

Want to get closer to the Geordie Shore cast? Watch: Meet The Geordie Shore Parents...

Reflecting on the moment the photo was taken, Vicks revealed she is pining for some sunshine.

“Missing the sun, this bod, @juicemasterretreats and all things summery as I stand in the train station freezing my tush off this morning!” she wrote alongside the image.

#SwimsuitSunday... 👙 Missing the sun, this bod, @juicemasterretreats and all things summery as I stand in the train station freezing my tush off this morning!! Brrrrrrrrrrr!!!! ❄️ Bikini is @annsummers 💜

And while everyone was collectively seeing their jaws drop at the sight of the image, one fan demanded she audition to be a Bond girl.

“Get your agent onto the James Bond producers! First ever Geordie Bond girl,” her fan wrote.

Sony

And Vicky seemed pretty up to the challenge – and to give Bond a master class in modern drinking trends.

“Can you imagine?! Bond: 'I'll have a martini, shaken not stirred.' Me: 'erm, can I have a blue wkd please?!',” she laughed.

