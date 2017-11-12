Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

Vicky Pattison shared a bikini throwback on Instagram on Sunday – sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

The former Geordie Shore beauty looked incredible in her snap – showing herself emerging from a swimming pool in a pink bikini.

Reflecting on the moment the photo was taken, Vicks revealed she is pining for some sunshine.

“Missing the sun, this bod, @juicemasterretreats and all things summery as I stand in the train station freezing my tush off this morning!” she wrote alongside the image.

And while everyone was collectively seeing their jaws drop at the sight of the image, one fan demanded she audition to be a Bond girl.

“Get your agent onto the James Bond producers! First ever Geordie Bond girl,” her fan wrote.

And Vicky seemed pretty up to the challenge – and to give Bond a master class in modern drinking trends.

“Can you imagine?! Bond: 'I'll have a martini, shaken not stirred.' Me: 'erm, can I have a blue wkd please?!',” she laughed.