Vicky Pattison’s Giving Up Gin And Make Up For A Week On Boot Camp Holiday
We’re finding it hard to relate, but Vicky Pattison is ready for some boot camp fitness fun in Wales
As we type, Vicky Pattison is in Wales and working up a sweat at a fitness boot camp. We feel exhausted just thinking about it, TBH.
The Geordie Shore star is taking some much-needed ‘me time’, after admitting to overindulging recently.
“After about a month of non stop filming, shooting, partying, holidaying and celebrating my liver and thighs aren't in the best shape!! I'm off to Wales for a much needed break from gin and bread at @prestigebootcamp!!! BRING IT ON!!!,” she said on Instagram.
Speaking in a Insta story she added, “That’s me done for the day, or should I say that's me done for the week. I can’t remember my last proper day off, so I am headed from Clapham to Wales for a little jaunt, and it's well needed put it that way,”
“I am desperate for a week where I wear no make up, I drink no gin and I can just exercise and feel good again… so off to Wales I go.”
Giving up make up AND gin? We couldn’t, but we totally admire Vicky’s dedication to fitness.
Words: Olivia Cooke
