Vicky Pattison’s Looking Fitter Than Ever As She Prepares For Her Engagement Party

Just imagine how incredible she’ll look for her wedding

Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 15:46

Seriously, just how amazing is Vicky Pattison looking right now? The Geordie Shore babe is in serious prep mode ahead of her engagement party, and getting fit is a big part of the process. 

Posting on Instagram the reality TV star shows off her seriously toned up abs.  “Morning motivation right THERE…,” she captained the pic. 

“With less than three weeks to go before my engagement party I'm SERIOUSLY buckling down with my fitness and nutrition,” she added. 

Morning motivation right THERE... 💪🏼 With less than three weeks to go before my engagement party I'm SERIOUSLY buckling down with my fitness and nutrition! Got up this morning, took 2 @minivnutrition mini:burn to guarantee I made the most out of my session with @viphq_essex and then headed to @thehealthgdn for a berry smoothie!! PERFECT START TO THE DAY! 💪🏼🍒 #letsdothis www.minivnutrition.com Calvin Klein set @boxersandbriefs2005

If that’s how hard she’s working for just her engagement party, how’s she going to look for her wedding to fiance John Noble? We can’t even begin to think about the gym hours involved TBH. 

Vicky is definitely living her best life right now. She's fit, healthy and happy and she’s just bought her first house with John. 

Well here it is guys.... @johnnoblejn and I are officially proud owners of our FIRST EVER HOUSE TOGETHER!!! 😍👫🏡 I am so, so, so happy!!!! What a day! I can't wait to live with the man of my dreams 💛

We can’t deal with how much adulting she’s doing right now, but we're happy that she's happy.

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH: Geordie Shore girls’ most incredible transformations ever! 

