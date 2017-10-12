Vicky Pattison’s Looking Fitter Than Ever As She Prepares For Her Engagement Party

Seriously, just how amazing is Vicky Pattison looking right now? The Geordie Shore babe is in serious prep mode ahead of her engagement party, and getting fit is a big part of the process.

Copyright [Getty]

Posting on Instagram the reality TV star shows off her seriously toned up abs. “Morning motivation right THERE…,” she captained the pic.

“With less than three weeks to go before my engagement party I'm SERIOUSLY buckling down with my fitness and nutrition,” she added.

If that’s how hard she’s working for just her engagement party, how’s she going to look for her wedding to fiance John Noble? We can’t even begin to think about the gym hours involved TBH.

Vicky is definitely living her best life right now. She's fit, healthy and happy and she’s just bought her first house with John.

We can’t deal with how much adulting she’s doing right now, but we're happy that she's happy.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Geordie Shore girls’ most incredible transformations ever!

