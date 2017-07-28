Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison’s Shout Out To Her Girl Squad Is Girl Power Goals

Vicky Pattison has shown some love for her besties with a very sweet Instagram tribute

Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 12:08

Vicky Pattison is feeling the love for her best friends right now, and she’s not afraid to (possibly drunkenly) post about it on social media. 

Copyright [Getty]

To show her appreciation for the support she got from her girl squad at this week’s Ann Summer’s launch, the former Geordie Shore star decided to post a shout out to her besties. It’s all very girl power and awesome. 

Alongside a gorgeous pic of her friends - including her former I’m A Celebrity campmate Ferne McCann - the newly engaged reality star wrote, “Real queens fix each other's crowns.”

Real Queens fix each other's crowns 👑 My #girlsquad.... 😍 Huge amount of respect and love for these amazing women!! Turned out to my @annsummers launch to support my new body confidence campaign #UnapologeticallyYou!!! Ladies, you're beautiful inside and out and the fact that you came means everything to me!! LOVE YOU ALL QUEENS!! @caseybatchelor1 @daniellearmstrong88 @laurenrosegoodger @fernemccann

Yaaaaaasssss! We are SO feeling the female empowerment vibes right now.

Vicky continued, “My #girlsquad.... Huge amount of respect and love for these amazing women. Turned out to my @annsummers launch to support my new body confidence campaign #UnapologeticallyYou!!!

I am a mess... The @annsummers #UnapologeticallyYou campaign launch was amazing but unfortunately I went too far with the pornstar martinins... 😩🙈🍸... I feel like a bag of dicks and everything is beyond my capabilities today.

“Ladies, you're beautiful inside and out and the fact that you came means everything to me!! LOVE YOU ALL QUEENS!! @caseybatchelor1 @daniellearmstrong88 @laurenrosegoodger @fernemccann,” she added.

Vicky has also posted about having a huge post-launch hangover, “I am a mess... everything is beyond my capabilities today,” she said on Insta. 

Which is basically how we feel after a big night out with our mates. 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Katy Perry is hosing this year’s VMA’s and it’s gonna be so totally awesome

 

Latest News

Taylor Swift will testify in a trail against the man she claims groped her

Taylor Swift Will Testify Against The US Radio DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Kayla Itsines has revealed her hair struggles as she admits its getting thinner

Fitness Blogger Kayla Itsines Opens Up About Hair Thinning

How you can get a free Mac lipstick this National Lipstick Day

Here’s How You Can Get a Free Mac Lipstick

Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight

Megan McKenna Goes On A Date Night With On/Off Boyfriend Pete Wicks

Megan McKenna has been trolled over the size of her lips after posting make up tutorial

Megan McKenna Trolled Over Her Lips After Uploading Makeup Tutorial

Sophie Kasaei is the latest Geordie Shore star to tip Love Island&#039;s Sam Gowland to join the GS house

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Love Island’s Sam Gowland Would Be ‘Great’ On Geordie Shore

Vicky Pattison posts a girl power tribute to her girl squad and calls them all queens

Vicky Pattison’s Shout Out To Her Girl Squad Is Girl Power Goals

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear get drunk and order pizza on holiday in Dubai

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Finish Their Dubai Holiday With Drunken Pizza Binge

Cars 3

The 'Cars 3' Cast Reveal The Surprising Part Of The Movie That Was Trickiest To Make BEHIND THE SCENES

Cars 3

Cars 3 Cast Reveal The Craziest Cars Fan Theories Ever

Cars 3

Hidden Disney Easter Eggs In Cars 3 Revealed!

Girls Trip

GIRLS TRIP: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Funniest R-Rated Moments Behind The Scenes

Lana Del Rey Scores Her Third UK Number 1 Album

Sigma, Clean Bandit, Charli XCX, Busted & Louisa Johnson Crashed Plymouth HARD!

11 Celebs Who Were Majorly Warned Off Their New Relationships

Kim Kardashian Just Went Back To The House She Shared With Kris Humphries And Oh The Memories

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #7

Could Love Island's Chris And Kem Be Set To Appear On Celebrity Big Brother?

Madison Beer Denies Her And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating, But They Are ‘Crushing On Each Other’

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison posts a girl power tribute to her girl squad and calls them all queens
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Shout Out To Her Girl Squad Is Girl Power Goals

Celebrity

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

Vicky Pattison's Anne Summers Launch

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Finally Reveals The Real Reason She Left Loose Women

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture
Style

Vicky Pattison's Ann Summers Underwear Collab Is Here And You're Going To Want It All

Celebrity

7 Celebrities Who Dared To Date A Civilian

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Seriously Emotional About Her Friendship With Ferne McCann

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About The Reality Of Cruel Trolls Attacking Her Figure

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals Secret Therapy Sessions After Winning I’m A Celebrity

Trending Articles

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

11 Celebs Who Were Majorly Warned Off Their New Relationships

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Finally Reveals The Real Reason She Left Loose Women

Sophie Kasaei is the latest Geordie Shore star to tip Love Island&#039;s Sam Gowland to join the GS house
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Love Island’s Sam Gowland Would Be ‘Great’ On Geordie Shore

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #7

Celebrity

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear get drunk and order pizza on holiday in Dubai

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Finish Their Dubai Holiday With Drunken Pizza Binge

Harry Styles Has The World's Most Handsome Chin And Eyes According To Science

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Megan McKenna has been trolled over the size of her lips after posting make up tutorial
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Trolled Over Her Lips After Uploading Makeup Tutorial

Cars 3
Movies

Hidden Disney Easter Eggs In Cars 3 Revealed!