Vicky Pattison’s Shout Out To Her Girl Squad Is Girl Power Goals

Vicky Pattison is feeling the love for her best friends right now, and she’s not afraid to (possibly drunkenly) post about it on social media.

To show her appreciation for the support she got from her girl squad at this week’s Ann Summer’s launch, the former Geordie Shore star decided to post a shout out to her besties. It’s all very girl power and awesome.

Alongside a gorgeous pic of her friends - including her former I’m A Celebrity campmate Ferne McCann - the newly engaged reality star wrote, “Real queens fix each other's crowns.”

Yaaaaaasssss! We are SO feeling the female empowerment vibes right now.



Vicky continued, “My #girlsquad.... Huge amount of respect and love for these amazing women. Turned out to my @annsummers launch to support my new body confidence campaign #UnapologeticallyYou!!!

“Ladies, you're beautiful inside and out and the fact that you came means everything to me!! LOVE YOU ALL QUEENS!! @caseybatchelor1 @daniellearmstrong88 @laurenrosegoodger @fernemccann,” she added.

Vicky has also posted about having a huge post-launch hangover, “I am a mess... everything is beyond my capabilities today,” she said on Insta.

Which is basically how we feel after a big night out with our mates.

Words: Olivia Cooke

