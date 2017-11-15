You Won't Believe What Reality Show Vicky Pattison Has Just Signed Up For

Vicky Pattison might have made her name on the likes of Geordie Shore and I'm A Celebrity, but she's just signed up for a reality show that is pretty damn different to what she's used to.

That's because the engaged babe won't hitting the toon or the jungle for her next TV venture as it will be all about finding that fairytale wedding dress (dresses, actually, since she's having two!)

Check out the video to see Vicky Pattison's amazing transformation over the years...

In case you haven't already guessed it, the babe will be appearing on TLC's Say Yes To The Dress ahead of her wedding to John Noble.

Vick's is on the hunt for not one, but two perfect dresses for the day and who better to help her find them than David Emanuel? He did design Princess Diana's dress after all.

Copyright [Instagram]

She said: "I'm such a big fan of 'Say Yes to the Dress' and have been watching obsessively on TLC. I really can't wait to meet David Emanuel and try on some gorgeous wedding dresses."

"David’s got his work cut out for him with me and my entourage – we’re all very honest and pretty emotional, plus I want two dresses! I’m hoping he’ll help me find ‘the One’, or two! If not, he’s going to get it in the ear from my Mum!" added the bride to be.

Copyright [Getty]

We're buzzing to see what dresses our lass is going to choose. Are we thinking big and puffy or sleek and classy? Who knows, but one thing we're sure of is she is going to be looking like a total worldie.

Just don't go all bridezilla on us, Vicks!