Vicky Pattison

You Won't Believe What Reality Show Vicky Pattison Has Just Signed Up For

It's a yes from us.

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 16:19

Vicky Pattison might have made her name on the likes of Geordie Shore and I'm A Celebrity, but she's just signed up for a reality show that is pretty damn different to what she's used to.

That's because the engaged babe won't hitting the toon or the jungle for her next TV venture as it will be all about finding that fairytale wedding dress (dresses, actually, since she's having two!)

Check out the video to see Vicky Pattison's amazing transformation over the years...

In case you haven't already guessed it, the babe will be appearing on TLC's Say Yes To The Dress ahead of her wedding to John Noble.

Vick's is on the hunt for not one, but two perfect dresses for the day and who better to help her find them than David Emanuel? He did design Princess Diana's dress after all.

Copyright [Instagram]

She said: "I'm such a big fan of 'Say Yes to the Dress' and have been watching obsessively on TLC.  I really can't wait to meet David Emanuel and try on some gorgeous wedding dresses."

"David’s got his work cut out for him with me and my entourage – we’re all very honest and pretty emotional, plus I want two dresses! I’m hoping he’ll help me find ‘the One’, or two!  If not, he’s going to get it in the ear from my Mum!" added the bride to be.

Copyright [Getty]

We're buzzing to see what dresses our lass is going to choose. Are we thinking big and puffy or sleek and classy? Who knows, but one thing we're sure of is she is going to be looking like a total worldie.

Just don't go all bridezilla on us, Vicks!

More From Vicky Pattison

You Won't Believe What Reality Show Vicky Pattison Has Just Signed Up For

Vicky Pattison goes clubbing in Marbella with her boyfriend and her mum

Vicky Pattison Just Put The Paparazzi On Blast Armed With A Bag Of McDonalds

Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble

Vicky Pattison Reveals The Secret Twist That Went Down At Her Engagement Party

Vicky Pattison and John Noble

Vicky Pattison And John Noble Look Beyond Excited With Their Brand New Home

Vicky Pattison sleeps rough to help support homelessness charity Centre Point

Vicky Pattison Slept Rough For A Night And Helped Raise £20,000 For Charity 

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Celebrities

The Scariest Celebrity Freak Accidents | MTV Celeb

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Has A Giant Girl Crush On THIS Towie Star

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Trending Articles

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London