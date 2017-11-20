22 VS Fashion Show After Party Dresses To Use As Festive Outfit Inspo

As Taylor Swift would say, an LBD will never go out of style when it comes to a Christmas party outfit - but that doesn't mean you can't change it up if you're in the mood to make a slightly more major entrance during the festive season.

And guess what? From sparkles to seriously sexy sheer dresses, the outfits the Victoria's Secret Angels were working for the 2017 VS Fashion Show after party over in Shanghai this week are serving as some SERIOUS inspo to do just that.

Wanna know what happens backstage at a VS Fashion Show? Better watch this...

So if you're dreading shopping for a look to take you through party season then look no further than this lot as an example of the type of dresses sure to be on trend.

From Bella Hadid's clingy red corset dress and Karlie Kloss's one-shoulder sequins to Elsa Hosk's leather co-ords and Bruna Lirio's cheeky, bottom-baring number, there's guaranteed to be a look in there for you.

