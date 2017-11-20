22 VS Fashion Show After Party Dresses To Use As Festive Outfit Inspo

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

As Taylor Swift would say, an LBD will never go out of style when it comes to a Christmas party outfit - but that doesn't mean you can't change it up if you're in the mood to make a slightly more major entrance during the festive season. 

And guess what? From sparkles to seriously sexy sheer dresses, the outfits the Victoria's Secret Angels were working for the 2017 VS Fashion Show after party over in Shanghai this week are serving as some SERIOUS inspo to do just that. 

Wanna know what happens backstage at a VS Fashion Show? Better watch this...

So if you're dreading shopping for a look to take you through party season then look no further than this lot as an example of the type of dresses sure to be on trend.

From Bella Hadid's clingy red corset dress and Karlie Kloss's one-shoulder sequins to Elsa Hosk's leather co-ords and Bruna Lirio's cheeky, bottom-baring number, there's guaranteed to be a look in there for you.

VS Angel After Party Outfits | VS Fashion Show 2017

  • The one for the crop top queen... Elsa Hosk proving that freezing temperatures don't mean you have to retire your crops for the winter.
    Getty
    1 of 22
  • For the cheeky one... Bruna Lirio's sexy sheer number.
    Getty
    2 of 22
  • The one for anyone who's over the LBD... Nobody is going to put Amilna Estevao in the corner in this major red wrap dress that's perfect for leg-bombing insta pics.
    Getty
    3 of 22
  • For the gal who cba with skirts... Zuri Tibby proves co-ords can look just as glam as an LBD.
    Getty
    4 of 22
  • The one for anyone who loves a bit of bling... Hands up if you're loving Ming Xi's slinky chainmail as much as we are.
    Getty
    5 of 22
  • The one for girls who like to keep it playful... Glam up a simple cami dress with oversized accessories like Aiden Curtiss's statement earrings.
    Getty
    6 of 22
  • For the girl who loves polka dots... Give the Minnie Mouse vibe a more adult twist with a pretty but sexy dress like the one Sanne Vloet was working.
    Getty
    7 of 22
  • The one for anyone who wants to stand out... Bored of black dresses? Add an injection of colour like Maria Borges in this stunning mermaid dress.
    Getty
    8 of 22
  • The one for anyone with a ballerina fantasy... You might have quit aged 7 but relive those ballet dreams in a tutu inspired dress like Lily Aldridge's.
    Getty
    9 of 22
  • The one for anyone on the pull... Want that hottie from across the office to look at you a little different this Christmas? Bella Hadid is the only inspo you will ever need. HUBBA HUBBA.
    Getty
    10 of 22
  • For the girl who loves a throwback... 80s vibes are in and that means shoulder pads, asymmetric cuts and a whole load of sequins. Just take Karlie Kloss as your inspo.
    Getty
    11 of 22
  • For the girl who likes to keep it classic... As Taylor Swift would say, corset dresses never go out of style, particularly when they are black velvet and cut super short like Frida Aasen's.
    Getty
    12 of 22
  • For the girl who's golden... You can't go wrong in a slinky gold number, as Alecia Morais proves once and for all.
    Getty
    13 of 22
  • The one for the girl who loves her lace... Is there anything more festive than a black lace dress? Just keep the Victorian frills to a minimum and opt for a slightly more sexy, sheer vibe like this floor length lace dress worn by Samile Bermannelli,
    Getty
    14 of 22
  • For the starry-eyed girl... We are loving the cosmic theme of the beading on Romee Strijd's peekaboo number.
    Getty
    15 of 22
  • For the rule breaker... Who said you can't do legs and a little cleavage? Jasmine Tookes is nailing it in this wine red dress so why shouldn't you?
    Getty
    16 of 22
  • For the one who loves a little sparkle... It's Christmas, which means you can never have enough sparkle. Just look how glorious Taylor Hill is looking in all those sexy sparkles.
    Getty
    17 of 22
  • For the jumpsuit queen... Swap in that black velvet number for something a little different. Like Nadine Leopold's clinging, shimmering silver suit for example.
    Getty
    18 of 22
  • The one for the girl who likes to keep it casual... Because the Holidays are NO TIME for sportswear. Give the trackies a rest and go full glam in a dress like this amazing sheer number Leomie Anderson is working.
    Getty
    19 of 22
  • For anyone who likes a subtle twist on a classic... Blanca Padilla has nailed it in this super romantic feathery gown.
    Getty
    20 of 22
  • For the cool girl... You know the girl who ALWAYS works fashion-forward, crazy stuff but looks like a million dollars? That's Estelle Chen in this cami dress with a feathery twist. The holidays are for having fun so go big or go home, we say.
    Getty
    21 of 22
  • For the girl who can't resist a bit of millennial pink... Maggie Laine's mini dress is a cool update on the pastel pink trend.
    Getty
    22 of 22

Pretty good right? Now go check out all the best show looks from the 2017 VS Fashion Show RIGHT HERE or get a look at what went down backstage RIGHT HERE

