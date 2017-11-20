Come Backstage At The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai
Check out Bella Hadid, Taylor Hill, Karlie Kloss and all the faves getting their hair and makeup did.
Still waiting for the call to tell you that you've been cast in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? Us too - but at least we've got the next best thing in store and that's a look at exactly what's been going on backstage at the 2017 VS Fashion Show in Shanghai now that show day is officially here.
While the show doesn't go out on TV and online until the 28th of November, the show was taped this week and that means a whole load of hair and makeup prep for all the VS Angels before hitting the show in the evening.
See what happens behind the scenes at a VS Fashion Show below...
Walking around in your pants and a giant pair of angel wings might be the focus of the night, but the glam that goes into prepping models including Taylor Hill, Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid for the runway is serious business.
Don't believe us? Come backstage and check out ALL the photos of the angels getting their glam on ahead of the show below...
BTS At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Wish you were a VS Angel? Model Leomie Anderson reveals what it's really like below...