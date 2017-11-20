Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Come Backstage At The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai

Check out Bella Hadid, Taylor Hill, Karlie Kloss and all the faves getting their hair and makeup did.

Linds Foley
Monday, November 20, 2017

Still waiting for the call to tell you that you've been cast in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? Us too - but at least we've got the next best thing in store and that's a look at exactly what's been going on backstage at the 2017 VS Fashion Show in Shanghai now that show day is officially here.

While the show doesn't go out on TV and online until the 28th of November, the show was taped this week and that means a whole load of hair and makeup prep for all the VS Angels before hitting the show in the evening.

See what happens behind the scenes at a VS Fashion Show below...

Walking around in your pants and a giant pair of angel wings might be the focus of the night, but the glam that goes into prepping models including Taylor Hill, Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid for the runway is serious business.

Don't believe us? Come backstage and check out ALL the photos of the angels getting their glam on ahead of the show below...

BTS At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

  • Selfie time for veteran VS Angels Lily Aldridge, Josephine Skriver and Elsa Hosk.
    Getty
    1 of 25
  • It's all hands on deck to get Bella's hair on point.
    Getty
    2 of 25
  • How cute are this year's VS Angel robes, though?
    Getty
    3 of 25
  • Taylor Hill working the seriously bouncy beachy waves.
    Getty
    4 of 25
  • Lead Makeup Artist Tom Pecheux works on Karlie's makeup.
    Getty
    5 of 25
  • V. casual there, Bella.
    Getty
    6 of 25
  • Leomie Anderson representing for the Brits in Shanghai.
    Getty
    7 of 25
  • Kelly Gale and Jasmine Tookes ready for action.
    Getty
    8 of 25
  • Looks like this is officially THE Vs Angel pose of 2017.
    Getty
    9 of 25
  • Jasmine Tookes getting her curls set for those ginormous bouncy waves VS are famous for.
    Getty
    10 of 25
  • A view of the Hair and Makeup room.
    Getty
    11 of 25
  • Ming Xi, Estelle Chen and Liu Wen representing on home turf.
    Getty
    12 of 25
  • Oh to have hair as lovely as Maggie Laine's.
    Getty
    13 of 25
  • A glowy natural look for Alecia Morais.
    Getty
    14 of 25
  • Hands up if you wouldn't mind borrowing Victoria Lee's holographic jacket. Yep, us too.
    Getty
    15 of 25
  • Olivier Rousteing gets a pre-show selfie in with the Angels.
    Getty
    16 of 25
  • A chorus of (VS) Angels.
    Getty
    17 of 25
  • Even supermodels have to do serious eyebrow maintenance from time to time.
    Getty
    18 of 25
  • Who said being a model is easy? That's some SERIOUS mask action.
    Getty
    19 of 25
  • Samile Bermannelli and Alecia Morais getting the VS Pink on.
    Getty
    20 of 25
  • Model Grace Bol hits the makeup chair.
    Getty
    21 of 25
  • Nadine Leopold and Megan Williams have a pose pre-show.
    Getty
    22 of 25
  • Check out the Makeup artists' kits for each model.
    Getty
    23 of 25
  • Lead Hairstylist Anthony Turner working on Devon Windsor's hair.
    Getty
    24 of 25
  • Megan Williams definitely has the angel pose down then.
    Getty
    25 of 25

Wish you were a VS Angel? Model Leomie Anderson reveals what it's really like below...

