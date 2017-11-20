Come Backstage At The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai

Still waiting for the call to tell you that you've been cast in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? Us too - but at least we've got the next best thing in store and that's a look at exactly what's been going on backstage at the 2017 VS Fashion Show in Shanghai now that show day is officially here.

While the show doesn't go out on TV and online until the 28th of November, the show was taped this week and that means a whole load of hair and makeup prep for all the VS Angels before hitting the show in the evening.

See what happens behind the scenes at a VS Fashion Show below...

Walking around in your pants and a giant pair of angel wings might be the focus of the night, but the glam that goes into prepping models including Taylor Hill, Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid for the runway is serious business.

Don't believe us? Come backstage and check out ALL the photos of the angels getting their glam on ahead of the show below...

BTS At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Getty 1 of 25

Getty 2 of 25

Getty 3 of 25

Getty 4 of 25

Getty 5 of 25

Getty 6 of 25

Getty 7 of 25

Getty 8 of 25

Getty 9 of 25

Getty 10 of 25

Getty 11 of 25

Getty 12 of 25

Getty 13 of 25

Getty 14 of 25

Getty 15 of 25

Getty 16 of 25

Getty 17 of 25

Getty 18 of 25

Getty 19 of 25

Getty 20 of 25

Getty 21 of 25

Getty 22 of 25

Getty 23 of 25

Getty 24 of 25

Getty 25 of 25

















































Wish you were a VS Angel? Model Leomie Anderson reveals what it's really like below...