Harry Styles Opened The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With 'Kiwi'

It's the biggest fashion show of the year and Harry Styles' name is on everybody's lips.

After months of rumours, the superstar finally appeared the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai yesterday to provide the perfect soundtrack for our favourite A-list models to strut their stuff down the famous catwalk.

As always, details of the performances were kept under wraps ahead of the top-secret show but we now know what songs the One Direction star sang from his debut solo album and we couldn't be more excited!

Getty Images

Harry opened the show with his arena-ready new single 'Kiwi', rocking out in a black suit and hot-pink shirt as the first set of angels took to the runway.

Candice Swanepoel was the first angel to walk out and flaunt the new Victoria's Secret collection as Styles belted out the high-energy banger, which set the tone for the rest of the night.

He later returned to the stage to perform 'Only Angel' - has there ever been a more suited song for the VSFS?! - during the Goddess segment, where Bella Hadid was one of the many supermodels to do their thing.

Getty Images

The pastel king changed into a mint suit for the second number and many fans have spotted that that his fly was down for the entire performance... whoops! We're sure nobody noticed, Haz.

Miguel also performed two songs at the show, including a very special rendition of 'Pineapple Skies' where he had a cute moment with Bella as he escorted her down the runway.

HD - Candice Swanepoel and Harry Styles open the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/5ItM0OTBRu — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarrySource) November 20, 2017

Harry singing Only Angel for the ‘Goddess’ segment at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/suxtnwHRIm — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarrySource) November 20, 2017

Chinese singer Jane Zhang and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. also performed during the show, which airs on November 28th.

We can't wait to watch the full thing!

VS Angel After Party Outfits | VS Fashion Show 2017 Getty 1 of 22

Getty 2 of 22

Getty 3 of 22

Getty 4 of 22

Getty 5 of 22

Getty 6 of 22

Getty 7 of 22

Getty 8 of 22

Getty 9 of 22

Getty 10 of 22

Getty 11 of 22

Getty 12 of 22

Getty 13 of 22

Getty 14 of 22

Getty 15 of 22

Getty 16 of 22

Getty 17 of 22

Getty 18 of 22

Getty 19 of 22

Getty 20 of 22

Getty 21 of 22

Getty 22 of 22











































Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH HARRY STYLES' 'KIWI' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW