Harry Styles Opened The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With 'Kiwi'
Wardrobe malfunction aside, our boy absolutely smashed it...
It's the biggest fashion show of the year and Harry Styles' name is on everybody's lips.
After months of rumours, the superstar finally appeared the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai yesterday to provide the perfect soundtrack for our favourite A-list models to strut their stuff down the famous catwalk.
As always, details of the performances were kept under wraps ahead of the top-secret show but we now know what songs the One Direction star sang from his debut solo album and we couldn't be more excited!
Harry opened the show with his arena-ready new single 'Kiwi', rocking out in a black suit and hot-pink shirt as the first set of angels took to the runway.
Candice Swanepoel was the first angel to walk out and flaunt the new Victoria's Secret collection as Styles belted out the high-energy banger, which set the tone for the rest of the night.
He later returned to the stage to perform 'Only Angel' - has there ever been a more suited song for the VSFS?! - during the Goddess segment, where Bella Hadid was one of the many supermodels to do their thing.
The pastel king changed into a mint suit for the second number and many fans have spotted that that his fly was down for the entire performance... whoops! We're sure nobody noticed, Haz.
Miguel also performed two songs at the show, including a very special rendition of 'Pineapple Skies' where he had a cute moment with Bella as he escorted her down the runway.
Chinese singer Jane Zhang and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. also performed during the show, which airs on November 28th.
We can't wait to watch the full thing!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH HARRY STYLES' 'KIWI' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW
Hard liquor mixed with a bit of intellect
And all the boys, they were saying they were into it
Such a pretty face, on a pretty neck
Driving me crazy, but I'm into it, but I'm into it
I'm kind of into it
It's getting crazy, I think I'm losing it, I think I'm losing it
I think she said "I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your, it's none of your"
It's New York, baby, always jacked up
Whole tunnels, foreign noses always backed up
When she's alone, she goes home to a cactus
In a black dress, she's such a such an actress
Driving me crazy, but I'm into it, but I'm into it
I'm kind of into it
It's getting crazy, I think I'm losing it, I think I'm losing it
I think she said "I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
(none of your, none of your)
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your, it's none of your"
She sits beside me like a silhouette
Hard candy dripping on me 'til my feet are wet
And now she's all over me, it's like I paid for it
It's like I paid for it, I'm gonna pay for this
It's none of your, it's none of your
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
(it's none of your, none of your)
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
(it's none of your, none of your)