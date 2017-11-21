Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Harry Styles Opened The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With 'Kiwi'

Wardrobe malfunction aside, our boy absolutely smashed it...

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 12:17

It's the biggest fashion show of the year and Harry Styles' name is on everybody's lips.

After months of rumours, the superstar finally appeared the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai yesterday to provide the perfect soundtrack for our favourite A-list models to strut their stuff down the famous catwalk.

As always, details of the performances were kept under wraps ahead of the top-secret show but we now know what songs the One Direction star sang from his debut solo album and we couldn't be more excited!

Harry opened the show with his arena-ready new single 'Kiwi', rocking out in a black suit and hot-pink shirt as the first set of angels took to the runway.

Candice Swanepoel was the first angel to walk out and flaunt the new Victoria's Secret collection as Styles belted out the high-energy banger, which set the tone for the rest of the night.

He later returned to the stage to perform 'Only Angel' - has there ever been a more suited song for the VSFS?! - during the Goddess segment, where Bella Hadid was one of the many supermodels to do their thing.

The pastel king changed into a mint suit for the second number and many fans have spotted that that his fly was down for the entire performance... whoops! We're sure nobody noticed, Haz.

Miguel also performed two songs at the show, including a very special rendition of 'Pineapple Skies' where he had a cute moment with Bella as he escorted her down the runway.

Chinese singer Jane Zhang and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. also performed during the show, which airs on November 28th.

We can't wait to watch the full thing!

VS Angel After Party Outfits | VS Fashion Show 2017

  • The one for the crop top queen... Elsa Hosk proving that freezing temperatures don't mean you have to retire your crops for the winter.
  • For the cheeky one... Bruna Lirio's sexy sheer number.
  • The one for anyone who's over the LBD... Nobody is going to put Amilna Estevao in the corner in this major red wrap dress that's perfect for leg-bombing insta pics.
  • For the gal who cba with skirts... Zuri Tibby proves co-ords can look just as glam as an LBD.
  • The one for anyone who loves a bit of bling... Hands up if you're loving Ming Xi's slinky chainmail as much as we are.
  • The one for girls who like to keep it playful... Glam up a simple cami dress with oversized accessories like Aiden Curtiss's statement earrings.
  • For the girl who loves polka dots... Give the Minnie Mouse vibe a more adult twist with a pretty but sexy dress like the one Sanne Vloet was working.
  • The one for anyone who wants to stand out... Bored of black dresses? Add an injection of colour like Maria Borges in this stunning mermaid dress.
  • The one for anyone with a ballerina fantasy... You might have quit aged 7 but relive those ballet dreams in a tutu inspired dress like Lily Aldridge's.
  • The one for anyone on the pull... Want that hottie from across the office to look at you a little different this Christmas? Bella Hadid is the only inspo you will ever need. HUBBA HUBBA.
  • For the girl who loves a throwback... 80s vibes are in and that means shoulder pads, asymmetric cuts and a whole load of sequins. Just take Karlie Kloss as your inspo.
  • For the girl who likes to keep it classic... As Taylor Swift would say, corset dresses never go out of style, particularly when they are black velvet and cut super short like Frida Aasen's.
  • For the girl who's golden... You can't go wrong in a slinky gold number, as Alecia Morais proves once and for all.
  • The one for the girl who loves her lace... Is there anything more festive than a black lace dress? Just keep the Victorian frills to a minimum and opt for a slightly more sexy, sheer vibe like this floor length lace dress worn by Samile Bermannelli,
  • For the starry-eyed girl... We are loving the cosmic theme of the beading on Romee Strijd's peekaboo number.
  • For the rule breaker... Who said you can't do legs and a little cleavage? Jasmine Tookes is nailing it in this wine red dress so why shouldn't you?
  • For the one who loves a little sparkle... It's Christmas, which means you can never have enough sparkle. Just look how glorious Taylor Hill is looking in all those sexy sparkles.
  • For the jumpsuit queen... Swap in that black velvet number for something a little different. Like Nadine Leopold's clinging, shimmering silver suit for example.
  • The one for the girl who likes to keep it casual... Because the Holidays are NO TIME for sportswear. Give the trackies a rest and go full glam in a dress like this amazing sheer number Leomie Anderson is working.
  • For anyone who likes a subtle twist on a classic... Blanca Padilla has nailed it in this super romantic feathery gown.
  • For the cool girl... You know the girl who ALWAYS works fashion-forward, crazy stuff but looks like a million dollars? That's Estelle Chen in this cami dress with a feathery twist. The holidays are for having fun so go big or go home, we say.
  • For the girl who can't resist a bit of millennial pink... Maggie Laine's mini dress is a cool update on the pastel pink trend.
Words: Ross McNeilage

