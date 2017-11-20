Model Ming Xi Had The BEST Reaction To Falling Head Over Heels On The VS Fashion Show Catwalk
The video is seriously dramatic.
It goes without saying that every model's worst nightmare is falling arse over tit on the runway. Add to that a gigantic pair of angel wings, being only dressed in skimpy lingerie AND the fact that the entire world is watching you in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and it becomes a whole new ball game.
But not only did VS Angel Ming Xi totally style out her runway fall during this year's show over in Shanghai, she did it in the BEST. WAY. EVER.
You see, while most of us would probably have run away and had a bit of a cry in the loos, Ming kept a smile on her face during the whole nightmarish episode.
Even as she was crashing to the ground she was grinning at the hilarity of the situation.
And being a total professional, she picked herself and her stupidly heavy wings up and kept on walking like a true hero.
It's pretty dramatic to watch too and shows that when Ming's heel got caught on her wings, she skidded on her towering heels, overbalanced and fell to her knees.
The fact she kept on smiling and got right back up didn't go unappreciated and after a clap from the audience, fellow model Gizele Oliveria was there to offer a helping hand.
Don't know about you but that's probably going to make us feel a teeny bit better next time we realise we've walked out the loos with our skirt tucked up in our knickers. Because if that kinds of embarrassment can happen to a VS model, it can happen to any of us.
