Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Model Ming Xi Had The BEST Reaction To Falling Head Over Heels On The VS Fashion Show Catwalk

The video is seriously dramatic.

Linds Foley
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 18:58

It goes without saying that every model's worst nightmare is falling arse over tit on the runway. Add to that a gigantic pair of angel wings, being only dressed in skimpy lingerie AND the fact that the entire world is watching you in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and it becomes a whole new ball game.

But not only did VS Angel Ming Xi totally style out her runway fall during this year's show over in Shanghai, she did it in the BEST. WAY. EVER.

Wanna come backstage at the Paris VS Fashion show with us? Go on then...

You see, while most of us would probably have run away and had a bit of a cry in the loos, Ming kept a smile on her face during the whole nightmarish episode. 

Even as she was crashing to the ground she was grinning at the hilarity of the situation.

Getty

And being a total professional, she picked herself and her stupidly heavy wings up and kept on walking like a true hero. 

Getty

Getty

Getty

It's pretty dramatic to watch too and shows that when Ming's heel got caught on her wings, she skidded on her towering heels, overbalanced and fell to her knees.

The fact she kept on smiling and got right back up didn't go unappreciated and after a clap from the audience, fellow model Gizele Oliveria was there to offer a helping hand.

Getty

Don't know about you but that's probably going to make us feel a teeny bit better next time we realise we've walked out the loos with our skirt tucked up in our knickers. Because if that kinds of embarrassment can happen to a VS model, it can happen to any of us.

Missed all the pics from the show? Check all the looks out below already - you're in for a right treat when it comes to Jas Tookes, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss's costumes.

ALL The Best Looks | VS Fashion Show 2017

  • Getty
    1 of 42
  • Getty
    2 of 42
  • Getty
    3 of 42
  • Getty
    4 of 42
  • Getty
    5 of 42
  • Getty
    6 of 42
  • Getty
    7 of 42
  • Getty
    8 of 42
  • Getty
    9 of 42
  • Getty
    10 of 42
  • Getty
    11 of 42
  • Getty
    12 of 42
  • Getty
    13 of 42
  • Getty
    14 of 42
  • Getty
    15 of 42
  • Getty
    16 of 42
  • Getty
    17 of 42
  • Getty
    18 of 42
  • Getty
    19 of 42
  • Getty
    20 of 42
  • Getty
    21 of 42
  • Getty
    22 of 42
  • Getty
    23 of 42
  • Getty
    24 of 42
  • Getty
    25 of 42
  • Getty
    26 of 42
  • Getty
    27 of 42
  • Getty
    28 of 42
  • Getty
    29 of 42
  • Getty
    30 of 42
  • Getty
    31 of 42
  • Getty
    32 of 42
  • Getty
    33 of 42
  • Getty
    34 of 42
  • Getty
    35 of 42
  • Getty
    36 of 42
  • Getty
    37 of 42
  • Getty
    38 of 42
  • Getty
    39 of 42
  • Getty
    40 of 42
  • Getty
    41 of 42
  • Getty
    42 of 42

Want more VS in your life? Check out all the pics from hair and makeup at the show HERE and watch actual Angel Leomie Anderson has some tips for making it as one of the VS crew below...

More From Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

VS Angel After Party Outfits | VS Fashion Show 2017

Model Ming Xi falls over on the runway during the 2017 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai

Model Ming Xi Had The BEST Reaction To Falling Head Over Heels On The VS Fashion Show Catwalk

ALL The Pics From The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai

ALL The Best Looks | VS Fashion Show 2017

Harry Styles performs at the 2017 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show
Style

Harry Styles and Miguel Perform The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Come Backstage At The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai

BTS At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Chrissy Teigen Is Doing Her Best To Join The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

Sara Sampaio, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid VS show 2016
Style

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Models Who Were Rejected The First Time They Auditioned

Bella And Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss And Every Model Confirmed To Walk In The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Celebrity

Is Harry Styles Dating Victoria's Secret Model Camille Rowe?

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could welcome their son early, and Gary is panicking about parenthood

Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time