Watch Miguel Perform 'Pineapple Skies' To Bella Hadid At The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Miguel made his Victoria's Secret debut yesterday performing at the iconic brand's even-more-iconic annual fashion show in Shanghai and the first clips have emerged online.

The gorgeous singer took to the world-famous catwalk to perform two songs from his brand new album War & Leisure, and now we know exactly which songs they are.

He performed new single 'Told You So' for the first time ever and the incredible 'Pineapple Skies', which received its live debut in October at his one-off show in London.

Getty Images

'Pineapple Skies' was performed during the Porcelain Angels section of the show, featuring the one and only Bella Hadid, who shared an amazing moment with Miguel.

As the insanely beautiful model made her way down the catwalk, she reached out for the singer to escort her down the catwalk as he sang. We can't decide who is luckier to be walking with who?!

Miguel looked as handsome as ever as he jigged around the stage in a timeless black suit, even giving some Michael Jackson-esque crotch grabs. Let us breathe, please!

Getty Images

Miguel performed alongside Harry Styles, Jane Zhang and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. at the show. Styles opened the show with his current single 'Kiwi' and later performed 'Only Angel'.

Katy Perry was originally rumoured to have been joining Styles and Miguel at the lingerie glitz-fest, however her visa was reportedly declined.

While we would've loved to hear 'Bon Appétit' at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, there's plenty of eye candy between Miguel and Harry to keep us distracted!

Miguel performing "Told You So" for the first time at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show pic.twitter.com/hPwQvION1W — Daily Miguel (@DailyMigueI) November 21, 2017

Take a first look to the Porcelain Angels featuring Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell and Miguel as a performer. #VSFS2017 pic.twitter.com/cwgjbvZZdT — Victoria's Secret.⭐️ (@AngelsOnRunway) November 20, 2017

Miguel and @BellaHadid on the runaway together while performing his song "Pineapple Skies" at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show pic.twitter.com/Y3n7A5lSsY — Daily Miguel (@DailyMigueI) November 20, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

