Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Watch Miguel Perform 'Pineapple Skies' To Bella Hadid At The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The 'Sky Walker' superstar also performed his new single 'Told You So'...

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 10:24

Miguel made his Victoria's Secret debut yesterday performing at the iconic brand's even-more-iconic annual fashion show in Shanghai and the first clips have emerged online.

The gorgeous singer took to the world-famous catwalk to perform two songs from his brand new album War & Leisure, and now we know exactly which songs they are.

He performed new single 'Told You So' for the first time ever and the incredible 'Pineapple Skies', which received its live debut in October at his one-off show in London.

Getty Images

'Pineapple Skies' was performed during the Porcelain Angels section of the show, featuring the one and only Bella Hadid, who shared an amazing moment with Miguel.

As the insanely beautiful model made her way down the catwalk, she reached out for the singer to escort her down the catwalk as he sang. We can't decide who is luckier to be walking with who?!

Miguel looked as handsome as ever as he jigged around the stage in a timeless black suit, even giving some Michael Jackson-esque crotch grabs. Let us breathe, please!

Getty Images

Miguel performed alongside Harry Styles, Jane Zhang and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. at the show. Styles opened the show with his current single 'Kiwi' and later performed 'Only Angel'.

Katy Perry was originally rumoured to have been joining Styles and Miguel at the lingerie glitz-fest, however her visa was reportedly declined.

While we would've loved to hear 'Bon Appétit' at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, there's plenty of eye candy between Miguel and Harry to keep us distracted!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH MIGUEL'S 'SKY WALKER' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Quick to dead the bull like a matador
Quick to dead the bull like a matador
Bull, bull, bull like a matador
Quick to dead the bull like a matador

Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)
Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment
I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)
Celebrate every day like a birthday
Good things come to those that wait up (splish)
But don't wait to jump in too long
Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)
Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up
Yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm outstandin' so I stand out (stand out)
I'm more bathed than a bathhouse
Top Gun, on my Tom Cruise
I play for keeps and I don't lose
You're gonna love it 'cause you're cool as a breeze (cool as a breeze)
So pick a poison, yeah, I got what you need (got what you need)
Nonchalant, got the green on rotation
All night, we gon' keep it psychedelic like a.

Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)
Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment
I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)
Celebrate every day like a birthday
Good things come to those that wait up (splish)
But don't wait to jump in too long
Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)
Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up
Yeah, yeah

Wildin' on my haters (yah, hey)
In my 23s, havin' a Jordan moment
Wildin' with the paper (it's lit)
Ice all on my chain, I'ma (let me pretend to say ya)
I just popped two, I'll be stayin' up (yeah, yeah)
Hangin' with the gang, that shit dangerous, yeah
I can fuck you with my chain, you should take a look, yeah, yeah
Come and catch a wave, take one out my cup, yeah
Damn near OD'd (OD'd)
Damn the police, woah (hey)
WIldin' in SV, yeah (hey)
Movin' up your street, yeah (straight up)
When we on the creek
And bring sand to the beach (alright)
Ain't no day, ain't no night
Made no plans, ain't no sleep
Yeah, yeah

Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)
Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment
I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)
Celebrate every day like a birthday
Good things come to those that wait up (splish)
But don't wait to jump in too long
Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)
Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up

I was vivid, but I'm better now (hey)
All gains I've been wrappin' up (hey)
Quick to dead the bull like a matador (hey)
Right now I'm higher up than Canada (hey), oh

Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)
Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment
I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)
Celebrate every day like a birthday
Good things come to those that wait up (splish)
But don't wait to jump in too long
Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)
Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up, oh

(Shalalala)
Got the baes lookin' at me like it's dinnertime (lalalala)
I know she vegan, but she want the steak tonight, yeah (shalalala)
And I smile like a saint with a sinner's mind (lalalala)
Baby roll it, lick it, love it, daddy blow your mind
Shotgunnin', takin' shots now
Conversation flowin'
Left off, we in the clouds now
Laughin' in the moments
First you put the work in 'til it works out (ohohoh)
Work it out 'til it's turnt out, yeah
Writer(s): Nathan Perez, MIGUEL PIMENTEL, Jacques Webster, ROGET CHAHAYED Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

