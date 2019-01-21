VidCon

WIN: Meet Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry And Scotty T At This Year’s VidCon London

You don't want to miss this one, youse lot!

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 18:00

Oi oi! In case you missed it, or just want to get seriously excited all over again, this year’s VidCon line-up is looking more belta than ever as Geordie Shore family members Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry and Scotty T are heading to ExCel London to join the party.

Buzzin’!

And if that’s not enough, we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of Community Track passes for VidCon London (which takes place Friday 15th-Sunday 17th February), the opportunity to meet Nathan, Chloe and Scotty and a front row seat at the Geordie Shore panel.

Join @scottgshore, @chloegshore1 and @nathanhgshore at #VidConLDN!‬ ‪Get your tickets now and enter the Meet & Greet Lottery for your chance to meet the Geordies! For more info see link in bio 🚨🔥👊

There will also be 10 runners up, who will receive a pair of Community Track passes and front row seats at the panel.

So, how do you enter this competition, we hear you cry?

I don’t care what you all think! 👌🏻Absolutely love this outfit @missyempire #ad

All you have to do is visit the Geordie Shore Instagram page, like the VidCon competition post and tag the friend you’d want to take to VidCon with you in the comments section. Simple, right?

The competition opens TODAY (Tuesday 29th January at 11am), and will close on Friday 8th February 2019 at 11.59pm. You must be aged 18 or over to enter and a UK resident. All other terms and conditions can be found here.

And of course, if you’d like to buy tickets to this year’s VidCon event, you can do that right here.

Good luck, youse lot!

