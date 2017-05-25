Vidiots

Our Vidiots Can't Handle Nicki Minaj's 'Anaconda' Music Video - Watch!

Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 15:53

How did you react the first time you saw Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’? Gobsmacked like the rest of the world?

Probably the most shocking video of 2014, 'Anaconda' saw Nicki and pals flaunting their biggest ass-ets for all to see. And then some.

Add in Drake getting a lap dance, you'd be hard pressed not to find a single jaw left on the floor.

In our brand new show Vidiots, see your favourite music videos like never before, as pairs of comedians react to the biggest and best music videos around.

In tonight's hilarious episode, our Vidiots get an eyeful of Nicki Minaj and you can see how they handled it below...

Watch all new Vidiots Thursdays at 9pm - only on MTV!

