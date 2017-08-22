VMAs

11 Times P!nk Was A Total Music Video Badass

You don't receive the Video Vanguard VMA for nothing...

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 22:28

P!nk has sung, danced and twirled her way to becoming a bonafide pop icon with countless anthems, a fancy for acrobatics, and one of the fiercest back catalogue of videos ever.

Since debuting on a motorbike with a fuchsia crop back in 2000, the ‘Raise Your Glass’ singer has transformed her look, sound and aesthetic so many times that we’ve lost count, and she’s been amazing every single time.

Her legendary career is being honoured at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, where she’ll receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, joining a very small and elite group of only the best superstars.

She’s also only the SIXTH women to be honoured, joining the likes of Madonna, Britney Spears and Rihanna!

Let’s take a look back at her epic 17-year career with 11 of the best videos (it was hard to choose)…

There You Go

P!nk - There You Go

Introducing pop’s resident badass… P!nk entered the music industry with one thing on her mind: revenge. Who else crashes a motorbike through their ex’s apartment window? As they say, ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’.

You Make Me Sick

P!nk - You Make Me Sick

If it wasn’t already clear, P!nk cemented her status as pop’s bad girl in this video, where she gets arrested and recreates *that* American Beauty scene in a bed of rose petals. Amazing.

Lady Marmalade 

Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya, Pink - Lady Marmalade

We ALL know this one, right? Our favourite lady joined Lil’ Kim, Mya and Christina Aguilera for an all-star collaboration that won the prestigious Video of the Year at the 2001 VMAs, and earned her first Grammy. 

Get The Party Started

P!nk - Get The Party Started (Official Video)

P!nk ditched the pink hair and proved blondes have more fun in this timeless video, where she showed off the goofy side we know and love, and busted quite a serious move. This one won her 2 more VMAs, including Best Female Video. Not bad!

Just Like A Pill

P!nk - Just Like A Pill

Fans were introduced to a darker side of the singer with this incredible song and video, and it clearly paid off as it became her first solo number one in the UK!

Trouble

P!nk - Trouble

P!nk goes country for this ultra-badass video that proves its namesake. Donning THAT corset and a long blonde ponytail, she runs riot in a Western bar to prove no man will stop her from having fun!

Dear Mr. President 

P!nk - Dear Mr. President

Way before pop became political, the ever-outspoken singer released this fan favourite as a single. Directed at then-President Bush, the heartbreaking acoustic ballad was a brave and quintessentially P!nk move that few other artists - never mind pop stars - would dare to do.

So What 

P!nk - So What

After some time away that saw her separate from her husband, P!nk returned with the stadium-ready ‘So What’. The song quickly became a signature song and one of the biggest of her career, and the hilarious video is just as brilliant today as it was then. Poking fun at her newly-single status and failed marriage, she somehow convinced her then-estranged husband to appear in the video - WHO can do that?!

FYI: They got back together shortly after, and are now happily married with two children. It must be ‘True Love’!

Please Don't Leave Me

P!nk - Please Don't Leave Me

For this one, P!nk flipped the sweet sentiment of the song and acts as a deranged wife who will not let her husband leave under ANY circumstances. An underrated one, this is.

Try 

What. A. Video. What a song, too. This is a true career highlight and one of her best visuals, without a doubt. The emotion, the choreography, the imagery… It’s all so gorgeous!

What About Us 

And now we’re here… P!nk has made a bold return with the brilliant ‘What About Us’, and the video is a direct protest of American politics and a call for love and support for the misfits. Another solid, beautiful piece to add to her puzzle.

What’s your favourite?

Watch P!nk receive her Video Vanguard award when the 2017 VMAs air on MTV UK Monday from 8pm.

By Ross McNeilage

