Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes & More To Perform At The 2017 VMAs!

Brace for impact, the first wave of acts who’ll be performing at the 2017 MTV VMAs have just been revealed...

Announced via Twitter just now, joining our Moonwoman (host!) Katy Perry will be Lorde, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes and the return of Thirty Seconds To Mars!

Performing at the @VMAs this year! Thank you @mtv so excited x pic.twitter.com/gDdfgUpSLU — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) August 7, 2017

Leading the nominations this year is Kendrick Lamar, who’s scored eight nods, seven alone for his incredible video for ‘HUMBLE.’

Also looking to grab a Moonman are The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars and many more.

The MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast from the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 27 and you'll be able to watch it here on MTV UK from 8pm on Monday August 28.

In the meantime we're just gonna leave this 2016 EMA performance from Shawn Mendes right here...