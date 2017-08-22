VMAs

2017 VMA Pre-Show Performers Revealed!

Find out who's kicking off the party live from the red carpet in LA this weekend...

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 21:50

Today we've revealed who'll be officially getting the 2017 VMA party started, performing live from the red carpet pre-show this weekend...

Bleachers, 'Best New Artist' nominee Khalid, and Cardi B will hit take the stage live from the "Fabulous" Forum in LA ahead of the main show on Sunday!

Bleachers will perform their infectious pop track, 'Don’t Take the Money', Khalid will treat us to a special medley of mega-hits, 'Location' and 'Young Dumb & Broke,' and Cardi B will give us a rebellious rendition of 'Bodak Yellow.'

Plus this year's pre-show hosts have also been announced. Three-time VMA-nominated Lil Yachty will serve as host alongside MTV’s Terrence J, Charlamagne Tha God and Gaby Wilson.

Meanwhile, over in the States, voting just opened for this year's 'Song Of The Summer' category.  The winner of which will be revealed during the VMA pre-show.

This year's contenders for the 2017 'Song of Summer' are:

- Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber - 'Despacito (Remix)'
- Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - 'Down' 
- Camila Cabello ft. Quavo - 'OMG' 
- Ed Sheeran- 'Shape of You'
- Demi Lovato - 'Sorry Not Sorry'
- Shawn Mendes - 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back'
- DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts' 
- Lil Uzi Vert - 'XO Tour Llif3'

Who's going to win? Find out when you watch the 2017 MTV VMA on MTV UK, Monday from 8pm!

