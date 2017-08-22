2017 VMA Pre-Show Performers Revealed!
Find out who's kicking off the party live from the red carpet in LA this weekend...
Today we've revealed who'll be officially getting the 2017 VMA party started, performing live from the red carpet pre-show this weekend...
Bleachers, 'Best New Artist' nominee Khalid, and Cardi B will hit take the stage live from the "Fabulous" Forum in LA ahead of the main show on Sunday!
Bleachers will perform their infectious pop track, 'Don’t Take the Money', Khalid will treat us to a special medley of mega-hits, 'Location' and 'Young Dumb & Broke,' and Cardi B will give us a rebellious rendition of 'Bodak Yellow.'
Plus this year's pre-show hosts have also been announced. Three-time VMA-nominated Lil Yachty will serve as host alongside MTV’s Terrence J, Charlamagne Tha God and Gaby Wilson.
Meanwhile, over in the States, voting just opened for this year's 'Song Of The Summer' category. The winner of which will be revealed during the VMA pre-show.
This year's contenders for the 2017 'Song of Summer' are:
- Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber - 'Despacito (Remix)'
- Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - 'Down'
- Camila Cabello ft. Quavo - 'OMG'
- Ed Sheeran- 'Shape of You'
- Demi Lovato - 'Sorry Not Sorry'
- Shawn Mendes - 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back'
- DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'
- Lil Uzi Vert - 'XO Tour Llif3'
Who's going to win? Find out when you watch the 2017 MTV VMA on MTV UK, Monday from 8pm!
MTV VMA | Craziest Red Carpet Looks Of All Time
-
Getty1 of 25
-
Getty2 of 25
-
Getty3 of 25
-
Getty4 of 25
-
Getty5 of 25
-
Getty6 of 25
-
Getty7 of 25
-
Getty8 of 25
-
Getty9 of 25
-
Getty10 of 25
-
Getty11 of 25
-
Getty12 of 25
-
Getty13 of 25
-
Getty14 of 25
-
Getty15 of 25
-
Getty16 of 25
-
Getty17 of 25
-
Getty18 of 25
-
Getty19 of 25
-
Getty20 of 25
-
Getty21 of 25
-
Getty22 of 25
-
Getty23 of 25
-
Getty24 of 25
-
Getty25 of 25