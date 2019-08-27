2019 VMAs: Complete Winners List

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish were the big winners at the 2019 VMAs last night (Monday 26th August) winning three awards each!

‘You Need To Calm Down’ earned Taylor the coveted Video Of The Year award as well as Video For Good.

The singer stood up for equality, opening the show with the LGBTQ+ anthem before reducing us to tears for her first ever performance of ‘Lover’.

Accepting Video Of The Year for the second time in her career, Taylor used her platform to call out The White House for not responding to her petition for the Equality Act, which has already had five times the amount of responses needed to receive a reply.

Ariana Grande was named Artist Of The Year and also won Song Of The Summer for ‘boyfriend’ and Best Art Direction for ‘7 rings’, but wasn’t present to accept her awards.

Another big winner, also currently away on tour, was the unstoppable Billie Eilish, who was crowned Best New Artist plus PUSH Artist Of The Year

The night was also host to some incredible performances.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello turned up the heat for a blistering world-first performance of ‘Señorita’. In between cuddles, Shawmilla also collected the prizes for Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography.

Miley Cyrus gifted us with her first performance of break-up ballad ‘Slide Away’, while Normani made a fierce return to the VMA stage, this time as a solo artist, to recreate THAT ‘Motivation’ video, bagging the Best R&B award too during the night too.

Missy Elliott showed us why she was named this year’s Video Vanguard recipient, with a jaw-dropping, career-spanning medley of her incredible hits.

Elsewhere, Lizzo once again proved she was 100% that b*tch and Lil Nas X came through with the choreo before he won his first award ever for Song Of The Year, and the Jonas Brothers took home their very first Moonperson, winning Best Pop for ‘Sucker’.

VMA history was made when BTS won the first ever Best K-Pop award. They also won Best Group!

2019 VMAs Winners List:

VIDEO VANGUARD

Missy Elliott

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records - **WINNER!!**

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records



ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records - **WINNER!!**

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

Shawn Mendes– Island Records



SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records - **WINNER!!**

Drake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records



BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records - **WINNER!!**

Ava Max – Atlantic Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

ROSALÍA – Columbia Records



BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records - **WINNER!!**

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care” – Atlantic Records

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records **WINNER!!**

Bazzi – Atlantic Records

CNCO – RCA Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lauv – LAUV/AWAL

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

BEST POP

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records - **WINNER!!**

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier” – Interscope Records

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me” – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Khalid – “Talk” – Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records



BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records - **WINNER!!**

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World” – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” – We The Best/Epic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE” – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack



BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records - **WINNER!!**

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer” – RCA Records

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been” – MBK/RCA Records

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man” – RCA Records

Ella Mai – “Trip” – 10 Summers/Interscope Records



BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records - **WINNER!!**

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love” – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love” – Epic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog” – Republic Records

NCT 127 – “Regular” – SM Entertainment

EXO – “Tempo” – SM Entertainment



BEST LATIN

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records - **WINNER!!**

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto” – Universal Music Latino

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA” – OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough” – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma – “Mala Mía” – Sony Music US Latin

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records **WINNER!!***

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki” – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier” – Capitol Records

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity” – Columbia Records



BEST ROCK

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group - **WINNER!!**

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It” – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick” – Island Records

Imagine Dragons – “Natural” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Low” – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.

twenty one pilots – “My Blood” – Elektra Music Group



VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records - **WINNER!!**

Halsey – “Nightmare” – Astralwerks/Capitol Records

The Killers – “Land of the Free” – Island

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train” – Interscope Records

John Legend – “Preach” – Columbia Records

Lil Dicky – “Earth” – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG

BEST GROUP

BTS - **WINNER!!**

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don’t We

BEST POWER ANTHEM

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer” - **WINNER!!**

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

DJ Khaled, ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – “Wish Wish”

Halsey – “Nightmare”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Ariana Grande & Social House – "boyfriend" - **WINNER!!**

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don't Care”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lil Tecca – “Ransom”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Miley Cyrus- “Mother’s Daughter”

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – “Goodbyes”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – “The London”

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic - **WINNER!!**

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX - **WINNER!!**

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer



BEST EDITING

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish - **WINNER!!**

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Record – Editing by Calmatic

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal



BEST ART DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux - **WINNER!!**

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler



BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna - **WINNER!!**

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Rie Hata



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham - **WINNER!!**

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

FASHION TRAILBLAZER

Marc Jacobs