2019 VMAs: Watch The Performances!
N-O-R-M-A-N-I DID THAT! Shawn and Camila were on fire. Missy Elliott reaffirmed her legendary status and SO MUCH more in the 2019 VMAs...
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 07:06
WHAT A SHOW! The 2019 VMAs went by in a blur, but the performances will be etched in our memory forever.
Taylor Swift opened the show, championing equality with 'You Need To Calm Down' and a world-first performance of 'Lover'. Normani proved she's not to be messed with after recreating her 'Motivation' music video and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were literally steaming in 'Senñorita'.
Hit the playlist below to catch up with some of the night's legendary performances and don't miss the full 2019 VMAs showing tonight (Tuesday 27th August) at 9pm on MTV UK.
VMAs
Big Sean
Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg - “Bezerk” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus - “Slide Away” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott - “The Rain,” “Hot Boyz,” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch” & “Lose Control” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes - “If I Can’t Have You” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers - “Sucker” & “Only Human” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - “Senorita” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
Normani
Normani - “Motivation” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
Lizzo
Lizzo - “Truth Hurts” & “Good as Hell” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X - “Panini” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
